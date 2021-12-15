ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackBerry Stock Hangs At Support, Could Use A Bounce

By Tyler Bundy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The stock looks to be trying to bounce off support in a technical pattern. The stock was trending on social media Wednesday morning. Blackberry was down 0.7% at $8.53 midday Wednesday. Shares look to...

actionforex.com

AUDUSD Extends Bounce Formed Within Key Support

AUDUSD is climbing higher above the mid-Bollinger band at 0.7145 after rebounding at a 13-month low 0.6992, reached on December 3. That said, the gliding simple moving averages (SMAs) are defending the matured decline from the more than three-year high of 0.8006. The short-term oscillators are revealing waning in negative...
MARKETS
MemeStockMaven

Here Is Why BlackBerry’s Earnings May Boost The Stock

BlackBerry’s (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report earnings day is just around the corner. On December 21, after the closing bell, the cybersecurity company will release its fiscal third quarter results. This could be an opportunity for BB stock to find its way higher once again. Shares have just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bank Of America Is Bouncing: Here's Why It Could Be Ready For Takeoff Soon

Bank Of America was up 2.30% at $44.95 Thursday afternoon at publication. Shares were trading in a sideways channel with resistance near $43 and support near $38 before the stock was able to break above resistance. The stock is now testing this old area of resistance as a new area of support. If this new area of support can hold, the stock may trend higher.
STOCKS
investing.com

Adobe Stock Could Test Resistance

Let's look at Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) chart. We can see it was trading in a channel between $670 resistance and $640 support for the past week until yesterday's session, where it retracted from the $660 down to the $600, where it formed temporary support and finally closed at $614. Its last...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Floki Inu price eyes 60% gains as FLOKI bounces off crucial support level

Floki Inu price is taking off after forming a triple bottom setup, indicating the start of a new uptrend. A retest of $0.000225 is likely, suggesting that FLOKI is due for a 60% rally. A breakdown of the $0.000122 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis. Floki Inu price is...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Bounces After Deviation Below Support – Multi Coin Analysis

BeInCrypto takes a look at the price movement for seven different altcoins, including Dogecoin (DOGE), which has increased by 15% today. Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading inside a descending parallel channel since Nov 10, when it reached an all-time high price of $69,000. So far, it has reached a low...
MARKETS
Forbes

Inflation Is Surging, But These Stocks Could Benefit

Inflation in the U.S. continues to surge, with the consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last week rising by 6.8% in November compared to a year ago. This marks the fastest annual increase since 1982 and an increase from the 6.2% rate seen in October. The increase is driven by higher food and energy prices as well as a significant increase in used car and truck prices. The core CPI, which excludes energy and food, also jumped 4.9% on a year-on-year basis, marking the highest levels since 1991. Rising inflation could threaten the economic rebound following Covid-19, and has the U.S. Federal Reserve turning increasingly hawkish, potentially advancing its timeline for interest rate hikes to keep price rises under control.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Block Inc. Stock Cracks Key Support Level

Mizuho maintained a Buy on Block Tuesday and lowered the price target from $380 to $285. Block was down 2.34% at $171.34 midday Tuesday. The stock was trading in a sideways channel and the price looks to have recently fallen below a $200 support level that has held many times in the past. Resistance was found near the $280 level in the past and may continue to hold in the future.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Prints A Relief Bounce As Bitcoin Consolidates: What's Next?

After trending downward for the past month, Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was bouncing almost 2% higher on Tuesday, partly propelled by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which was trading slightly higher in an inside bar consolidation pattern. Stocks with close ties to the cryptocurrency market have been particularly hard hit in recent...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

FTX Token (FTT) Bounces Above Confluence of Support Levels

While there are no clear bullish reversal signs, FTX Token (FTT) is trading just above a confluence of horizontal and Fib support levels. FTX has been moving downwards since Sept 9, when it reached an all-time high price of $84.7. While attempted to initiate an upward movement, this only led to a deviation above the $62.50 area on Oct 25 (green circle). The $62.50 area is now expected to act as resistance.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Pete Najarian Is Buying More Apple Call Options Today

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading lower Tuesday, pulling back after almost reaching a $3 trillion market cap. Although the stock is trending lower today, options traders continue to pile into bullish call options, according to Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian. "It's just amazing how every single day—it seems like—of the...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Silver Forecast: Hanging On to Support Region

Silver markets dipped initially on Friday to reach below the $22 level, so it is likely that we would see a lot of support. The market is likely to continue to hang on to this area based upon the action on Friday, as the $22 level is more of a “zone of support” that extends down to the $21.50 level. The market has formed a bit of a hammer-shaped candlestick, and if we can break above the top of the highs for the day, I think that the silver market could go looking towards the $21.50 level.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Unity Software

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
SOFTWARE
