BlackBerry Stock Hangs At Support, Could Use A Bounce

Inflation in the U.S. continues to surge, with the consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last week rising by 6.8% in November compared to a year ago. This marks the fastest annual increase since 1982 and an increase from the 6.2% rate seen in October. The increase is driven by higher food and energy prices as well as a significant increase in used car and truck prices. The core CPI, which excludes energy and food, also jumped 4.9% on a year-on-year basis, marking the highest levels since 1991. Rising inflation could threaten the economic rebound following Covid-19, and has the U.S. Federal Reserve turning increasingly hawkish, potentially advancing its timeline for interest rate hikes to keep price rises under control.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO