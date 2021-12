The Bingham County commissioners have provided the following statements in response to Sheriff Craig Rowland's reported comments about the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Bingham County Commissioner Jessica Lewis said: "I am shocked and disappointed in the comments printed about Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Members. The Reservation and its members are, and have always been, an important part of Bingham County. The comments reflect the beliefs of one individual and in no way do I agree with or condone them. Having a positive relationship with the Tribe is extremely important to me and I hope that we will be able to repair the damage caused by these hurtful comments."

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO