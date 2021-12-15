ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula’s Amorion Walker flips commitment, signs with Michigan

By Richie Mills
 4 days ago

PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula wide receiver Amorion Walker has been a long-time Notre Dame commit.

After a head coaching shake-up and Brian Kelly leaving the Irish for the LSU Tigers, Walker chose to go play his college football at Michigan.

“It was a really big factor. Coach Brian Kelly had a plan for me and the plan he had for me I was instilled with. So, I think that was the biggest factor with me going to Notre Dame was the plan he had for me and the process that I was going to go through while I was there,” said Walker.

Another strong candidate for Walker’s commitment was the the LSU Tigers, but Walker said that Coach Ed Orgeron leaving ” really took them out of the factor.”

Walker says of his options, Michigan’s program is “the most stable right now.”

