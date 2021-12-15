Ponchatoula’s Amorion Walker flips commitment, signs with Michigan

PONCHATOULA, La. — Ponchatoula wide receiver Amorion Walker has been a long-time Notre Dame commit.

After a head coaching shake-up and Brian Kelly leaving the Irish for the LSU Tigers, Walker chose to go play his college football at Michigan.

“It was a really big factor. Coach Brian Kelly had a plan for me and the plan he had for me I was instilled with. So, I think that was the biggest factor with me going to Notre Dame was the plan he had for me and the process that I was going to go through while I was there,” said Walker.

Another strong candidate for Walker’s commitment was the the LSU Tigers, but Walker said that Coach Ed Orgeron leaving ” really took them out of the factor.”

Walker says of his options, Michigan’s program is “the most stable right now.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.