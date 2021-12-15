Coalition: Ag Labor Must be Exempt from Travel Restrictions

(NAFB) – The Corn Refiners Association Tuesday released a new report revealing the United States is behind its competitors in reducing global trade barriers. The report, which tracked trade agreements since 2010, shows several nations have outpaced the U.S. in the creation of new bilateral and multilateral trade arrangements, including China, Japan, the European Union, and Canada. At the same time, U.S. trade partners are pressing forward with new trade agreements without the U.S., risking diminished American economic competitiveness and investment opportunities.
Comments / 0