Agriculture

Coalition: Ag Labor Must be Exempt from Travel Restrictions

By i3gradiopushbin
 4 days ago

(NAFB) – A coalition of more than 60 agriculture groups led by the American Farm Bureau Federation requests agricultural workers be exempted from travel restrictions from South Africa. In a letter...

WTAJ

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and receive the pills through the mail. […]
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US hits China with new trade curbs, sanctions over Uyghur rights

The United States on Thursday unleashed a volley of actions to censure China's treatment of the Uyghur minority, with lawmakers voting to curb trade and new sanctions slapped on the world's top consumer drone maker. Companies hit by Treasury Department sanctions include SZ DJI Technology, by far the world's largest producer of consumer drones.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
Report: U.S. Trade Falling Behind Global Competitors

(NAFB) – The Corn Refiners Association Tuesday released a new report revealing the United States is behind its competitors in reducing global trade barriers. The report, which tracked trade agreements since 2010, shows several nations have outpaced the U.S. in the creation of new bilateral and multilateral trade arrangements, including China, Japan, the European Union, and Canada. At the same time, U.S. trade partners are pressing forward with new trade agreements without the U.S., risking diminished American economic competitiveness and investment opportunities.
U.S. POLITICS
#State
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
USDA to Conduct Study About Agricultural Producers

(NAFB) – The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study. The study seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking no more than ten minutes to complete, the questionnaire asks participants for demographic and basic farm information.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrat senator blocks bill banning goods made with slave labor in China

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) blocked bipartisan legislation that would ban goods from China’s Xinjiang region where the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against Uyghur minorities and producing merchandise using slave labor. Wyden obstructed the bill after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) refused his request to include an...
FOREIGN POLICY
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US General seeks to strengthen South American military ties

The U.S. military's new Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson said Friday she is focused on strengthening military relationships with South American countries despite fraught politics. Richardson was in Denver to speak at a graduation ceremony at her alma mater, Metropolitan State University, a little more than a month after taking on her role as the highest ranking female in the U.S. Army.While the politics between the U.S. and South American nations might not be what “we would want .... the military relationships are really strong," Richardson said in a media roundtable.Richardson referenced an example in El Salvador where U.S....
MILITARY
Federal appeals court reinstates Biden administration's business vaccine and testing mandate

A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine and testing requirement for private businesses that covers about 80 million American workers. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Biden administration concerned about U.S. investments in Chinese tech companies with military or surveillance ties

WASHINGTON - Last year, a fast-rising artificial intelligence company in China won a little-noticed contract from a Chinese military academy to provide battlefield command software - technology that defense experts say could become part of the military's operational network. A few months later, Goldman Sachs invested in the Beijing-based company,...
FOREIGN POLICY
China Will Increase Pork Import Tariffs in 2022

(NAFB) – The Chinese finance ministry says it will raise the import duties on most pork products in 2022. Reuters reports that the move comes after China rapidly expanded its domestic production and has less of a need for imports in the near future. The ministry will raise its tariff for most favored nations from the current eight percent to 12 percent on January 1. China had lowered its tariffs on frozen pork during 2020 as the country faced exploding domestic pork prices in the aftermath of the African Swine Fever outbreak.
ECONOMY
Report: E15 Ready to Fuel 98 Percent of U.S. Miles Traveled

(NAFB) – A new report from Growth Energy Monday showcases nearly universal compatibility with fuel blended with 15 percent ethanol, or E15, among vehicles on the road today. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says, “This report confirms that better access to lower-cost E15 could save motorists money on 98 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States.”
TRAFFIC
USDA Withdraws Proposed Horse Protection Rule

(NAFB) – USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Friday announced the withdrawal of a 2016 proposed rule that would have amended the Horse Protection Act regulations. APHIS is making the development of a new and improved proposal a top regulatory priority. The action allows the agency to...
ANIMALS

