Ubisoft had announced the release of a new season of Rainbow Six Siege back on 4th November named operation High Calibre. It was finally released on November 30th along with the new operator Thorn. On launch, she was only available to those with a battle pass. Soon she will be available to everyone as the season has been out for almost two weeks. There are many players who are eagerly waiting to play her, so how does the newest introduction to the roster of the now 62 characters play?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO