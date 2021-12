When internet-based live streaming TV services, which are also known as Virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (vMVPD), first hit the market in 2015, they were great inexpensive alternatives to traditional cable and satellite TV subscriptions. Since then, all the popular services, including Philo, Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV have all continued to climb in price to the point where many of them cost as much or more than the old cable channel packages they strive to replace. Here’s a look at the price history of these services and where you should expect their prices to end up in the coming years.

