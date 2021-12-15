ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Support Local This Holiday Season and Bring Home “Onondaga Grown”

Cover picture for the articleBring the best to your table and support local with “Onondaga Grown”....

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
The Hill

Jan. 6 rioter dubbed 'Florida Flag Jacket' handed longest sentence yet

A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla.,...
CNN

Biden to give Omicron-focused speech on Tuesday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will give an Omicron variant-focused speech on Tuesday as the nation contends with higher case numbers, deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus heading into the holidays. "Building off his Winter Plan, @POTUS will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in...
CNN

Kamala Harris lets Charlamagne tha God know who the real President is

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris forcefully defended President Joe Biden when recently asked whether he or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States, as Biden's agenda remains stalled in part because of the West Virginia Democrat. "So, who is the real president of this country,...

