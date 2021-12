You may remember what working from home felt like at the start of the pandemic. There was a general feeling of uncertainty as businesses had to pivot or lay people off. Maybe you had to learn new software tools just to do the same job you’ve been doing for years. Boundaries between your work-life balance began to blur into simultaneous anxiety and fatigue. Days were spent in the clothes you woke up in. You may have longed for casual human interaction, a sense of purpose, a glimmer of hope or maybe even the kombucha on tap that your office kept freshly stocked.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO