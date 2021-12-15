ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The child tax credit has supported these families. They're worried about what's next

 3 days ago

The monthly child tax credit from the federal...

CNBC

The last monthly child tax credit payment of 2021 is being distributed. Can families expect advance payments next year?

The sixth and final advance child tax credit (CTC) payment of 2021 is being disbursed to more than 36 million families Wednesday, the IRS announced. Among other changes, the CTC was increased this year from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 per child, as well as extended for the first time to families who do not typically file a tax return because their income is too low. Additionally, half of the value of the credit was made advanceable in six monthly payments.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Cnn
The US Sun

Child tax credit 2022 – will there be payments next year?

THE child tax credit payments have played a key role in helping millions of Americans rise a kid – but some are wondering if they will continue beyond this year. As part of the American Rescue Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the child tax credits were expanded to up to $3,600 per kid from the previous $2,000.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Over 4 in 10 Who Extended Financial Assistance to Friends and Family Suffered Consequences

NEW YORK – December 13, 2021 – ‘Tis the season for giving, but you may want to rethink your generosity: more than 4 in 10 (44%) of those who provided financial assistance to a family member or friend experienced negative consequences, according to a new Bankrate.com report (including not only cash loans but lending out […] The post Over 4 in 10 Who Extended Financial Assistance to Friends and Family Suffered Consequences appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ADVOCACY
WHSV

Senator Kaine champions continuation of Child Tax Credit to support workforce

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has launched a child tax credit stories website for families in Virginia to share how the credit payments have helped them. The motivation behind this measure is to extend the Child Tax Credit as part of the Build Back Better bill. Without action by Congress, the credits will end December 15.
ROANOKE, VA
The Independent

Manchin's child tax credit stance draws criticism back home

Sen. Joe Manchin’s reluctance to endorse the Biden administration’s expanded child tax credit program is rippling through his home state of West Virginia Manchin, a moderate Democrat, is one of the last holdouts delaying passage of President Joe Biden s massive social and environmental package, dubbed the Build Back Better Act. The West Virginia senator has expressed concerns over multiple aspects of the roughly $2 trillion package, including the continuation of the expanded Child Tax Credit program.The expansion, passed earlier this year as part of pandemic relief legislation, boosted the monthly payments for parents and greatly expanded the scope...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEHT/WTVW

Vast majority of American workers like their jobs – even as a record number quit them

(The Conversation) – A record share of American workers are quitting their jobs, thanks in part to a strong economy and a labor shortage. Does that mean Americans are unhappy with where they work? The answer would seem to be yes, according to many economists and other observers. That’s the narrative driving the Great Resignation, in which workers are simply fed up with their current […]
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

What states do not tax Social Security?

Not every state chooses to, but some do tax Social Security benefits. In 2022 the average check for a single beneficiary will rise from $1,565 to $1,657. This gives claimants an extra $92 per month. The COLA rose by 5.9% in an effort to help offset inflation prices for those...
INCOME TAX

