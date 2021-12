With the documentary, Shatner in Space, now streaming on Prime Video, I recently got to speak with William Shatner about his historic voyage aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spaceship. During the interview, Shatner talked about how the trip happened, if he was aware of the worldwide interest in his trip, if he was scared to go, how he learned Jeff Bezos is trying to get companies that pollute into space to save the planet, what it was like in space, what he wants to tell people about the trip, and more. In addition, he talked about what it means to him to have inspired so many people that work at Blue Origin, how he prepares for interviewing people, and how when you are out in space you realize how small our planet really is.

