ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ is a dream gone rogue

By Mark Feeney
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreams can have a momentum that reality lacks, sometimes a lot more, and “Nightmare Alley” is a dream of a movie. How could it not be? Nightmares are dreams gone rogue. Unfortunately, the actual “Nightmare Alley” is a very different story, momentum-wise. The dream begins...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
nonpareilonline.com

REVIEW: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett go down the right 'Nightmare Alley'

We already know Guillermo del Toro revels in a world filled with odd creatures and even odder people. Now, in “Nightmare Alley,” he celebrates them in a carnival sideshow. There, freaks and geeks draw the attention of everyone — even Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a man with a questionable past. When the mysterious drifter finds the traveling odd“I”torium, it’s as if he has embraced a home.
MOVIES
E! News

Has Bradley Cooper Ever Visited a Medium? He Says...

Watch: Bradley Cooper Shares Past Experience With a Medium. Bradley Cooper plays a manipulative mind-reading psychic in his latest film Nightmare Alley, so it's only natural that he told E! News all about his own experiences with the mystical arts at the premiere earlier this month. As the 46-year-old actor...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Nightmare Alley review – Guillermo del Toro’s trickster thriller is light on treats

An exquisite stage is set by Guillermo del Toro for his much-hyped follow-up to best picture winner The Shape of Water, a big, starry adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel Nightmare Alley. It has become something of a passion project for a director whose career has been defined by his passions, a self-declared cineaste who spends more time tweeting about other people’s work than his own. It’s his most strikingly beautiful film yet, a velvety, precisely styled noir with the year’s most impressively stacked cast (two Oscar winners and six nominees, all bringing their A game) but its sleek shell is sadly as duplicitous as its untrustworthy conman protagonist, blinding us with dazzle but leaving us tricked.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
David Strathairn
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Person
Rooney Mara
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Director del Toro spins macabre carnival fable in 'Nightmare Alley'

Guillermo del Toro’s new film “Nightmare Alley,” set in a macabre 1940s carnival world of “geek shows” and grifters, is a modern parable about illusion, lies and greed, its director and cast said. The pitch-black noir movie, out Friday, is del Toro’s first since his...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cate Blanchett to Receive Lifetime Cesar Award From French Film Academy

Australian actress Cate Blanchett will receive French cinema’s top honor, the César d’Honneur, a lifetime achievement award, from the French Film Academy. The French academy on Friday said it had picked the two-time Oscar winner to be the 2022 César d’Honneur winner. Blanchett will receive the prize in Paris on Friday, Feb. 25 as part of the 47th César ceremony, France’s equivalent to the Academy Awards. In a statement, the academy said the 2022 honoree had an “absolutely remarkable career and personality.” Blanchett is among the most successful and acclaimed actors of her generation. Since her international breakthrough as the titular Queen in...
MOVIES
IGN

Guillermo Del Toro's Scrapped Pacific Rim Sequel Sounds Crazy

It sounds as though Guillermo del Toro had some ambitious plans for his scrapped Pacific Rim sequel… with time travel and the return of a dead hero. During an interview with The Wrap, director Guillermo del Toro revealed his scrapped plans for a Pacific Rim sequel… and they’re pretty wild.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Del Toro Is in His Element with This Gorgeous and Chilling Noir

In most of Guillermo del Toro movies, the “monsters” are misunderstood and it’s the humans who are the real beasts. While The Pale Man from Pan’s Labyrinth may haunt our dreams, the film’s villain is Captain Vidal. In The Shape of Water, The Amphibian Man is the romantic lead while Richard Strickland is the true monster. But if you take away the supernatural, what do you have left? Del Toro answers that question with his new adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s dark, twisted novel Nightmare Alley. Working in a similar thematic vein despite the lack of supernatural creatures, the film allows del Toro to fully explore monstrous humanity through the character study of his doomed protagonist. The film is immaculately crafted, almost to its own detriment as it never seems as filthy as the souls of its grifters. Nevertheless, if you love del Toro’s previous work and the noir genre, you’ll be instantly enraptured by Nightmare Alley.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightmare Alley#Rogue#Kendall Square#Film Star#Deco
Deadline

Deadline Launches Pete Hammond & Todd McCarthy’s Two Shot: Why Steven Spielberg & Guillermo Del Toro Broke The Rule And Remade Classics ‘West Side Story’ & ‘Nightmare Alley’

Deadline proudly launches Two Shot, a video series in which Pete Hammond and Todd McCarthy tackle the artistry of films. Each has reviewed and written about the craft for decades and built a remarkable breadth of knowledge of films past and present. What we hoped for when we asked them to do this was a concise, mature, thoughtful conversation comparable to what we saw when Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel were alive.
MOVIES
Variety

Andrew Garfield, Jared Leto and More Actors on Their Transformative Performances

Every year, audiences are treated to a barrage of performances in which the actors have gone all-in on every transformative level, and in many instances, have stretched themselves beyond previous expectations. Over the past 12 months, a strong mix of talent has displayed stunning range; crossing various genres, and providing film lovers with the chance to see their favorite stars going against type. Of course, it takes confident casting directors and strong-willed filmmakers with a unique sense of vision to deliver the perfect choice of performer in each role, which can help to separate their film in a crowded field....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic — though there was one variant-related postponement this week with Cyrano — here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings. This includes red carpets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Sing 2 and Emily in Paris. Sing 2 premiere Voice cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Eric André and Bono celebrated the release of their animated sequel at the Greek Theatre on Sunday. The family-friendly outdoor event saw audience members given bracelets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Guillermo del Toro Lauds ‘Prayers for the Stolen’ Director Tatiana Huezo as the Future of Hollywood

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Our cover subject Guillermo del Toro is one of the most prolific directors working today, but he’s acutely aware that it carries an important responsibility to other upcoming filmmakers. He executes that duty by producing movies that have him working with other artists, including animator Jorge R. Gutiérrez (“Maya and the Three”) on his debut feature film, “The Book of Life.” He’s felt that obligation before and after winning his Oscar for best director for “The Shape of Water” (2017), which...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Succession,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘The White Lotus’ Lead 2021 AACTA International Award Nominees

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced the nominations for their annual AACTA International Awards, with “Belfast” leading the pack of film nominations and “Succession” and “The White Lotus” as the top contenders for the TV awards. “Belfast” picked up seven nominations, including best film; direction and screenplay nods for Kenneth Branagh; supporting actress nominations for Caitríona Balfe and Judi Dench; and supporting actor nods for Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds. Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” followed closely behind with six nods, with recognition for lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch; supporting actress Kirsten Dunst; supporting actor Kodi Smit-McPhee;...
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy