NHL

Flames’ COVID-19 Situation Worsens, With 17 More Added To Protocol

By Logan Mullen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Calgary Flames’ COVID-19 outbreak is getting markedly worse. A slew of positive tests came rolling in over recent days following their loss to the Boston Bruins on...

Related
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
NESN

Don Sweeney Assures Bruins Players In Protocol Are ‘Doing Relatively Well’

The Bruins were among teams shut down by the NHL through the holidays amid the league’s widespread COVID-19 outbreak. In Boston alone, nine players have been admitted to the NHL’s health and safety protocols, including Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Anton Blidh, Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic as well as two members of the staff.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Place Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar In COVID-19 Protocol As Outbreak Grows

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread throughout the Bruins’ locker room. Boston on Saturday announced that Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar were placed in the league’s protocol. They join seven other players, including Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. The NHL announced it shut down the Bruins, along with...
NHL
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Brad Marchand
NESN

Bruins Among Teams NHL Shuts Down Until After Christmas Due To COVID-19

The Boston Bruins will get some time off ahead of Christmas. The NHL is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among several teams, including the Bruins, which forced it to postpone several games. Boston had its Saturday and Thursday games impacted and were set to practice Saturday morning at Warrior Ice...
NHL
CBS Boston

Two Bruins Games Have Now Been Postponed Amid NHL’s COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed. The NHL made the announcement on Friday morning, noting that “a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.” The announcement indicated the Canadiens’ season will resume on Monday, but made no mention of when the Bruins will play next. Boston is scheduled to play in Ottawa on Sunday before hosting the Hurricanes — who currently have COVID issues of their own — on Tuesday. The Bruins are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak, with seven players and two...
NHL
#The Calgary Flames#The Boston Bruins
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Nets star Kevin Durant added to NBA's COVID-19 protocol

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Durant is now the eighth player on the team to enter into protocols. He recorded 34 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn is 21-8 so far this season with Durant having...
NBA
NESN

TD Garden Absolutely Erupts After Jayson Tatum Crazy Slam Vs. Warriors

BOSTON — The TD Garden crowd certainly loves Jayson Tatum. After a slow start by the Boston Celtics in the first half against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, they came alive to begin the third quarter and the Garden almost burst after Tatum threw down a monster dunk after Marcus Smart won a jump ball over center Kevon Looney.
NBA
Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

