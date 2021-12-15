Candle sparks house fire in New London; displaces 8

The damaged home at 39 Truman St. in New London after a fire early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, that was caused by a candle. Eight people were displaced. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — A candle sparked a fiery blaze early Wednesday morning, leaving eight people — including three children — displaced from their home, according to fire officials.

Efforts already are underway to assist the displaced families over the holidays.

Firefighters responded about 5:30 a.m. to reports of a fire in a bedroom on the second floor of a three-family house at 39 Truman St., according to the New London Fire Department.

One adult was evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not need to be taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported, according to New London Fire Chief Thomas Curcio.

The fire was caused by a candle and was determined to be an accident, Curcio said. The damage was contained to the second floor of the home. First responders from the Waterford Fire Department, submarine base fire department and Groton Ambulance helped at the scene.

The American Red Cross said Wednesday that it was helping four families after the fire, providing assistance to meet their immediate needs, including “comfort kits” filled with items like toothbrushes and deodorant.

Each of the families will be connected with a Red Cross caseworker, the organization said.

Joseph Nott, a firefighter with the New London Fire Department, is helping to organize a toy drive for the children who were displaced.

Nott said the New London Firefighters Union has been hosting toy drives every holiday season for about 21 years. Each year, he said, the union picks "a few families to support in the city and we happened to have another toy drive coming up this Saturday. Since this just happened, we decided to support this family.”

He said the toy drive will ensure that the kids who are displaced from the fire will have plenty of presents to open on Christmas morning. “After this drive, we should be able to fully take care of their Christmas for them this year.”

The toy drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Whaling City Ford, 475 Broad St. in New London. Anyone who wishes to donate directly to the children involved in the fire can ask for firefighter Nott when they arrive.

In addition to toys, firefighters also will be collecting gift cards to local restaurants to help the families during the time that they’re displaced, Nott said.