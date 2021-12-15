Chaney star signs with Boston College to play in the ACC
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney football standout Clive Wilson signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday to continue his career at Boston College.
Wilson was a pest to opposing offenses this year for the Cowboys, racking up 13 sacks in nine games this past season.Warren Harding standout makes it official with Syracuse
He also recorded 53 tackles, 27 of which for a loss and forced two fumbles.
During his junior campaign in 2020, Wilson piled up 56 total tackle and 17 tackles for loss. He also amassed a total of ten quarterback sacks as well as three forced fumbles.
