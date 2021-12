After a lot of back and forth, it looks like the Buffalo Bills have their plan for a quarterback on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Josh Allen has been working through a sprained foot following last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and hasn’t practiced very much all week. That had some people wondering if Mitch Trubisky would end up getting the start. However, head coach Sean McDermott essentially closed the door on the discussion Friday by saying that Allen participated fully in practice and “should be ready to go” on Sunday.

2 DAYS AGO