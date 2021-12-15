ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

New Multimedia Project Explores Impacts of Cameron Peak Fire

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fireforest Advocates for Colorado Forest Restoration With Novel Visual Storytelling. December 2 marks one year since the Cameron Peak Fire was declared contained. While it affected nearly everyone on the Front Range, misunderstandings still surround the factors that led to the fire. In fact, public opinion about forest fire and management...

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
northfortynews

Colorado Coalition Will Compete For Up to $100 Million to Supercharge Economy Through Eight Projects

Colorado Coalition Selected as Finalist for Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The Colorado Coalition, the regional stakeholder group led by Innosphere Ventures in partnership with organizations from government, business, academia, and nonprofits named below, was named by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) as a finalist in the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The Colorado Coalition will now advance to Phase 2 and compete for up to $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding to develop and scale the region’s research and development (R&D) intensive industries.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Larimer County Natural Resources Releases Community Feedback Report

Following four months of public input collection, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) has released a community feedback report and its 2022 plans for managing high visitation and both motorized and non-motorized recreation use at Horsetooth Reservoir. Approximately 2,800 individuals visited the engagement platform and contributed valuable feedback...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Nosh NoCo Offers Fort Collins Restaurants Free Sign Up & Reduced Commission Rates

The City of Fort Collins has partnered with Nosh NoCo to help restaurants offer delivery and takeout services by covering 10% of the commission costs placed on restaurants. This means that a restaurant will pay reduced fees (5% for delivery and 2.5% for takeout orders) to Nosh NoCo for taking, processing, and fulfilling orders on the Nosh NoCo platform starting December 10, 2021, until February 27, 2022.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Fort Collins, CO
Entertainment
northfortynews

December Marks National Impaired Driving Month

CDOT and Law Enforcement Launch New Dui Enforcement Effort to Keep Roads Safe During the Holidays. As drivers hit the road to celebrate the holidays, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies are gearing up to keep travelers safe from impaired drivers. The Heat is on Holiday Parties DUI enforcement period runs from December 15-29. Drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Local law enforcement agency plans can be found at codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
northfortynews

Warm Winter Persists as Second ‘La Nina’ Year is Predicted

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…with the exception of snow, of course. I know, I know, we’ve seen a little snow so far, some parts of the state more than others, but it’s been minimal at best and it’s certainly not as though we didn’t see it coming. These warming conditions are becoming so persistent that experts can actually predict it months in advance, they just can’t, unfortunately, do much about it in the way of preventing it from happening.
ENVIRONMENT
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Leaving Footprints

The photo of the week comes from Don Morse. It was taken recently on the Blue Lake trail near Cameron Pass. ALL NEW! Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is our new sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
LAPORTE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#Natural Environment#Multimedia#Fireforest Advocates#Coloradans
northfortynews

Red Mountain Open Space Closed for Winter Season

The seasonal winter closure of Larimer County Natural Resources’ Red Mountain Open Space, located 25 miles north of Fort Collins, began on December 1. The property is closed to the public during the winter months because of inclement weather conditions and the protection of wintering range for big game animals, such as mule deer, elk, and bighorn sheep, as set forth in the open space’s management plan.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Platte River Offers Roy Rohla Memorial Scholarship

Students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry are encouraged to apply for Platte River Power Authority’s Roy Rohla Memorial Scholarship. The annual $3,000 scholarship is offered through the RMEL Foundation and applications are due by Feb. 25, 2022. “The utility industry is undergoing a significant transformation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

CSU Research Expenditures Shatter Records by Hitting $447.2 Million

Colorado State University shattered records for research expenditures this year, spending $447.2 million to acquire knowledge to protect people from disease, recover drought- and fire-ravaged communities, and respond to the climate emergency. Total research expenditures grew by 10% in the fiscal year 2020-21, more than triple the year-over-year rate of...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Banker Family Partners with Larimer County to Conserve 272-Acre Ranch in Southern Larimer County

In partnership with local landowners John and Kim Lankford Banker, Larimer County Natural Resources has conserved the 272-acre Rockin’ K Diamond Ranch via conservation easement in southern Larimer County. The conservation easement is located in Larimer County’s Blue Mountain Conservation Priority Area and is made possible due to a full donation from the Banker family.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
northfortynews

High Winds and Snow Come to Northern Colorado

The sunrise was beautiful today with calm conditions in Bellvue. Just after sunrise, however, the wind began — with gusts exceeding 50 miles-per-hour recorded at the Laramie Regional Airport, and gusts around 30 miles-per-hour recorded at the Fort Collins Regional Airport. Conditions throughout Northern Colorado quickly changed bringing wind...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Book Review for Northern Colorado History Buffs

William O. Collins From the Mayflower to the Rockies with Stops In Between. In 1861, the United States was a country divided, not only by a tragic civil war between the Union and Confederacy, but also geographically. The fairly new states of California and Oregon, rich with material wealth, were separated from the seventeen Union and eleven Confederate states by eight territorial regions. But the Union relied upon communication with, and gold and silver from, those Western states. So President Abraham Lincoln sent soldiers to guard the Oregon Trail, the main east-west travel route. And this was how a 52-year-old lawyer and state senator, with no prior military experience, ended up leading a cavalry battalion in the Nebraska and Colorado territories — protecting the free passage of mail, goods, and people through Indian lands.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Conservation, a Colonel, and a Corps

Conservation: preservation or restoration of the natural environment. Bear and I have been asked what we believe conservation should look like. We have heard or read famous quotes about conservation from folk far more educated and statured in the field than us including Teddy, Aldo, Henry, and John. Theodore Roosevelt, our 26th president, once said about conservation we should “Leave it as it is. The ages have been at work on it and man can only mar it.” Aldo Leopold, father of wildlife ecology, once said about conservation “To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.” Those two quotes, and everything in between, pretty much covers the gamut of the myriad of viewpoints on what conservation should look like. Henry David Thoreau, American environmental scientist, was much like an oak tree and Bear and me…we three stood our ground on conservation. And, John was a naturalist and military officer. He had a very special relationship with this species of squirrel we photographed up Poudre Canyon.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Berthoud Brewing to Match $5030 in Donations This Month to Can’d Aid’s Berthoud Adaptive Playground Project

The brewery will also host a live auction event on December 11 to help fund the community’s first inclusive public park. Throughout December, when you drink Berthoud Brewing Company beer, you’re also supporting Can’d Aid’s mission to build the first fully accessible public playground in Berthoud, Colo. The brewery has committed to match up to $5,030 in donations this month made online in honor of the town of Berthoud’s elevation and inspiration of its delicious 5030 Double IPA.
BERTHOUD, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy