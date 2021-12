FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met for the final time this year and passed the city’s 2022 budget as well as two amendments to the city code. The meeting began with public comment, when Frank Castiglia Jr. inquired about a few things. He asked about a change in director at the Community Development Agency – Mayor Deana Michaels later said the assistant director is currently the interim director for a 45 day period before a final decision is made.

FULTON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO