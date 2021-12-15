Fishing Report: Wahoo fishing is off the chain

FAIR. Water clear; 66-71 degrees; 4.18 feet low. The water level is 167.8 with no generators running and we had some rainfall this week. The water is clear in the main lake and is stained in the feeder creeks. Water temperature in the main lake is running 60-61 degrees and further back up in the creeks is 51-52. Largemouth bass have been scattered due to the influx of cold water and cooler nights. The crappie bite has slowed this week but should be back as the weather stables. No kayak report this week due to high winds and cold water. No catfish bites were reported this week. We had our first cold front of the season and it has taken the fishing for a loop. Good luck and tight lines! Report from Captain Steve (Scooby) Stubbe, Mudfish Adventures LLC, Mudfish Rod Shop, Kayak/Guide Service.

HOBBIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO