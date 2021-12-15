Fishing Report: Wahoo fishing is off the chain

Bolivar: GOOD. 67 degrees. Many reports of bull redfish, redfish, and jackfish. Most catches are coming with live finger mullet, fresh cut bait, or squid. Trinity Bay: GOOD. 67 degrees. Trinity River Channel to the HL&P spillway and north, are holding speckled trout along with a few redfish. Jack’s Pocket and the F-lease wells are notable hot spots. Live shrimp and soft plastics working equally well. Speckled trout fishing is good in the bays north of the Fred Hartman Bridge. Lots of undersized trout in the area, but plenty of keepers if you find the right school. Live shrimp and soft plastics are best baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.
