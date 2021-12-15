VIDEO: Is Now the Time to Invest in a Classic Rolls-Royce?

It's not giving in to marketing to say that driving a Rolls-Royce is unlike driving any other automobile. Like its namesake, the Ghost hovers, absolutely wafts down the street, more silent than an electric car, 12 cylinders of combustion barely whispering their presence. It is a car for people who don't want to be bothered by, or bother with, the outside world. Yet this creates a conundrum for some would-be buyers. One doesn't drive a Rolls-Royce to be ignored; can't this thing rumble just a bit—emanate a little less dusty-haunted-mansion and a little more sexy-hunting-vampire? The standard Ghost intimidates by disdaining to acknowledge you. The Ghost Black Badge exudes an active menace. Of course, menace doesn't come cheap, and the Black Badge package adds $43,850 to the $398,850 starting price of the 2022 Ghost. The car we drove would put a $492,250 dent in your account balance. But we're talking about a vehicle that offers a $17,000 umbrella option—money as we know it is meaningless.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO