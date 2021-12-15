ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Is Now the Time to Invest in a Classic Rolls-Royce?

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar collectors are always looking for the next big investment. Every year, certain cars go from affordable for most enthusiasts to unobtanium. So to keep you from missing out, Hagerty has put together a list of cars that it thinks will appreciate, maybe not to unobtanium levels but appreciate nevertheless, so...

Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Porsche Vision GT, Bugatti Sur Mesure, Nissan Z GT500: This Week's Top Photos

Porsche this week became the latest automaker to unveil a Vision Gran Turismo concept. Porsche's concept is an electric sports car, and while it isn't bound for production it may provide clues toward the design of the automaker's future lineup. Another sports car in the headlines this week was the...
CARS
Top Speed

Kia Designer Brings The Ferrari F40 Into The Future

Ferrari launched the F40 back in 1987 as a successor for the 288 GTO. It was designed by Pininfarina and instantly became a huge success. Despite Ferrari’s wish to only build 400 units, high demand increased the production number to a total of 1,315 units, with 213 coming to the United States.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
MySanAntonio

If You Love Disco and 16-Cylinder Engines, This Supercar Is for You

Picture this: it’s December 1988, you’re at a ritzy party in Los Angeles funded by Giorgio “Father of Disco” Moroder and hosted by Jay Leno. The lights go down, a song that could have been ripped from the soundtrack of any ‘80s blockbuster starts up, a blue laser draws a logo reminiscent of the ThunderCats symbol on a curtain, and then it’s pulled back to reveal the star of the night: a brand-new Italian supercar.
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

$900 BMW Z3 bought sight unseen runs and drives, has Dinan upgrade

$900 doesn’t buy you a lot of car these days, especially since prices of used vehicles have pretty much exploded in 2021. Nevertheless, if you have the patience to search and know where to look, there are still some good deals to be made. This dusty 1999 BMW Z3 from Oklahoma City has certainly seen better days, but for $900 or a little over $1,000 after taxes, it’s still a pretty good deal.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Maserati Classiche certifies its first car

Authenticity programmes from supercar manufacturers are nothing new; Ferrari has run Classiche for 15 years, in fact. Now Maserati is finally getting in on the action, with its own Classiche scheme, a department that "protects and promotes the preservation and originality of the company's heritage." The timing of its first certification seems prescient, too, as 2022 will see the first electric Maserati shown to the world. No better moment to remind people of the good old days...
MUSIC
Motorious

Unrestored BMW In Rare Metallic Green Up for Auction

This is the perfect combination of exterior/interior styling and performance, and now it could be yours!. BMW is possibly one of the most instantly recognizable brands in Germany for its unique design language, high performance, and dedication to creating an excellent driving experience. With such machines on their side as the 335i, M3, and other astonishing BMW road racing legends, the brand has essentially cemented itself as the first love of car enthusiasts across the globe. This is made even better when you realize that there is an abundance of different BMW vehicles, making it easy for everyone to get exactly what they want in a car. These cars have it all, best exemplified by this great car, whether its speed, luxury, or style.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Dawn Gets Radical New Look And Nearly 700 HP

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is being discontinued in the US after the 2021 model year, and so Novitec is giving the luxury drop-top a very special send-off. Created by Novitec's Spofec Overdose division that specializes in customizing Rolls-Royce cars, the tuner's new take on the Dawn is based on the already-sinister-looking Black Badge model and will certainly attract attention.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge Adds a Dark Edge

It's not giving in to marketing to say that driving a Rolls-Royce is unlike driving any other automobile. Like its namesake, the Ghost hovers, absolutely wafts down the street, more silent than an electric car, 12 cylinders of combustion barely whispering their presence. It is a car for people who don't want to be bothered by, or bother with, the outside world. Yet this creates a conundrum for some would-be buyers. One doesn't drive a Rolls-Royce to be ignored; can't this thing rumble just a bit—emanate a little less dusty-haunted-mansion and a little more sexy-hunting-vampire? The standard Ghost intimidates by disdaining to acknowledge you. The Ghost Black Badge exudes an active menace. Of course, menace doesn't come cheap, and the Black Badge package adds $43,850 to the $398,850 starting price of the 2022 Ghost. The car we drove would put a $492,250 dent in your account balance. But we're talking about a vehicle that offers a $17,000 umbrella option—money as we know it is meaningless.
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Does an Akrapovic Exhaust Makes the F40 BMW M135i Better?

This new generation of BMW 1 Series, the F40, isn’t exactly beloved by enthusiasts. To be honest, most of its hate isn’t deserved — it’s a good car for a decent price. However, its front-wheel drive layout and transverse four-cylinder engines do put a damper on the fun that the old rear-drive, six-cylinder models used to have. That’s especially true with the BMW M135i xDrive, which trades all sense of fun for outright spec-sheet bragging rights.
CARS
Carscoops

Spofec Builds 3 Overdose Convertibles Based On The Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

As the Rolls-Royce Dawn is approaching the end of its lifecycle, Spofec launched three examples of the Overdose Convertible based on the Black Badge variant of the luxurious four-seater. The Overdose tuning package including major visual and mechanical upgrades was launched for the Wraith back in 2016, with similar modifications...
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW iX Featured on The Late Brake Show

It can be difficult to separate feelings about a car when it’s as controversial as the BMW iX. When BMW first debuted the iX, its looks were incredibly divisive. However, the BMW iX is supposed to be about a lot more than just its looks. The iX is supposed to be the future, the flagship of the brand’s electric capabilities. So to truly appreciate the iX, one must separate its design from the rest of it. But is the rest of it actually any good?
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW iX M60 And Rolls-Royce Spectre Could Share The Drivetrain

A few months ago, Rolls-Royce teased its first-ever production electric vehicle. The Spectre will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is expected to effectively replace the Wraith in the British firm’s lineup. Not much is known about the silent Rolls for now, but a new report indicates it may use the most powerful electric powertrain developed by BMW Group.
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M240i Featured on The Straight Pipes

We’re naturally quite excited about this new BMW M240i Coupe. This is likely going to be the last internal combustion 2 Series ever and it seems like BMW may have saved the best for last. This new 2er is one of the most impressive performing small coupes the brand has ever made. However, just being a great performance car might not be enough. It needs to be a great sports car as well, one that feels great to drive and isn’t just a spec-sheet hero.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 F82 Fire Orange with stage 2 kit gets striking M3 E92 GTS look

With only 150 cars ever produced, the M3 GTS (E92) is one of the rarest M cars ever built by BMW. The high-performance coupe finished in BMW Individual Fire Orange has been the source of inspiration for an impressive build based on the car’s subsequent generation, the M4 F82. The striking car with a stage 2 kit belongs to Aspect Detailing, a UK-based professional automotive detailing company.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Top Gear Drives the Smit Oletha — A Love Letter to BMWs

A while back, we learned of the Smit Oletha, a sort of greatest hits combination of BMW parts to create the perfect sports car. The Smit brothers out of California, both engineers in different fields, used their skills and their love for BMW to create a car that we all dream BMW would actually make. And Top Gear had the chance to actually drive it… lucky basta… fellows.
CARS
Robb Report

This Classic 1970 Maserati Ghibli Is Heading to Auction With Its Original 330 HP V-8

Collectors hungry for a dose of automotive nostalgia will soon have the chance to feast on one perfectly retro Maserati. The car in question is a gorgeous light brown Ghibli 4.9 SS that rolled off the line in 1970. An oldie but a goodie, the classic four-wheeler will go under the gavel at Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale auction, taking place in January next year. To recap, the Ghibli was first introduced as a two-seater concept car at the Turin Motor Show in 1966. Penned by a young Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was working for the Italian coachbuilder Ghia at the time, the first-gen...
BUYING CARS

