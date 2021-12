Dead by Daylight just got a brand new winter-themed event today. The event is called the Bone Chill Event and will run from December 9th to December 23rd. The event added a bunch of content both in and outside of the game. Players can purchase glowing blue eyes for The Trickster and The Artist and a holiday weapon skin for The Wraith and The Hag from the in-game store. Three charms called Coco Dip, Christmas Inferno and Hatch Gift have also been added to the store. Finally, ugly Christmas sweaters have been added for Yun-Jin Lee, Mikaela Reid and Jonah Vasquez. A Dwight Mr Elf filter and The Artist filter were even added to Instagram over a week ago in preparation for the event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO