Jacqueline Pogue Lyons and Scott Goldstein: Our teachers are in distress — here’s how we can meet the moment

By Commentary
The DC Line
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“If I can’t get everything done in a 12- to 14-hour workday, there is something seriously wrong with the system, not me.” This sentiment, shared by DC teachers across our city, reflects the crucial turning point facing DC schools. We knew this year would present immense challenges...

Volume One

How Can We Foster Diversity in Our Community?

“When I was pregnant with my daughter about 17 years ago, I had a prenatal appointment. My doctor asked, ‘Are you from here?’ Well, I lived there, but was I from there, no, in fact I was from a place about 2,000 miles from here. My doctor laughed and said, ‘I’m a member the Not-From-Around-Here Club, too.’ I’ve now lived over half my life here, and I continue to be astounded by the at-times ‘well you’re not actually from here’ perspective that I see here. In my role as a city councilor, I was walking out of city hall with some residents. One man was venting to me about whatever the main topic was: ‘Well you know, they are not really from here.’ I proudly responded something like, ‘Neither am I, but isn’t that part of the point of community is that we welcome new people, try to keep them here, grow our neighborhoods, workforce, people to shop here?’ He just raised his eyebrows and walked faster out of the city hall vestibule. A foundational piece of equity is to start with a mindset that you, me, we all belong here. For those of us in the Not-From-Around-Here Club, we won’t have to spend time proving or explaining our worthiness of participation and living here to have an equal chance of success in our beloved community.”
POLITICS
The DC Line

Jessica Sutter: Recommendations for revised STAR Framework miss the mark in measuring true performance

For more than two years, the DC State Board of Education (SBOE) has been discussing changes to the School Transparency and Reporting (STAR) Framework, which serves as the state accountability system for all DC schools. Across two different iterations of the board, members have agreed that the current system presents serious issues in terms of how schools are assessed on their annual performance.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Janeese Lewis George Introduces Legislation to Make Sweeping Traffic Safety Improvements Around D.C. Schools

WASHINGTON, DC – Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, joined by eleven other Councilmembers, introduced sweeping legislation to improve traffic safety at every District school by installing extensive traffic safety infrastructure, expanding school zones, stepping up enforcement, and injecting accountability and equity in DC government’s plans to improve road safety near schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
