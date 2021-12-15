ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

National Weather Service Warns Minnesotans to Prepare to be Without Heat

By Carly Ross
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's a chance for bad storms, including possible tornados across southern Minnesota tonight. Because of the high wind warning in our area, the National Weather Service is warning Minnesotans to prepare to possibly be without heat "for a prolonged period of time." The National Weather Service has a high...

Comments / 5

Mary Fiveland
4d ago

Gee, if we lose power is Texas going to pay for it like we had to pay for their cold weather losses last winter???????

Reply(1)
13
Northern Minnesota
4d ago

my heat will stay on got to love wood stoves and generators

Reply(1)
18
 

KROC News

Tornado Total For Southern Minnesota Rises to Six

The National Weather Service has confirmed four more tornadoes were spawned by the historic storms that raced across Minnesota Wednesday night. Survey teams today reported an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed near Plainview. it struck around 8 PM and was on the ground about 4 1/2 miles an area that ran southeast to the northeast of Plainview. The National Weather Service estimated its’ top winds at 93 miles an hour and found it damaged or peeled off the roofs of several farm buildings and sheds, but most of the damage was to trees.
PLAINVIEW, MN
KROC News

Freeborn County Hit Hard By Wednesday’s Storm In SE Minnesota

Albert Lea, MN (KROC AM News) - Freeborn County may have taken the brunt of the storm that swept across southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. Sheriff Kurt Freitag says a tornado warning was issued for Freeborn County around 6:45 pm. Freitag says severe weather with winds gusting to 70 mph hit the county within minutes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

It Was A Historic Storm That Hit Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The weather system that affected southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday was historic, as promised by the National Weather Service. Record temperature and wind speeds were set and for the first time ever, tornadoes were reported in December in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

A Double Weather Whammy For Southern Minnesota Motorists

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Residents in southern Minnesota are facing a double weather whammy. Dense fog has developed across the region as warmer air moved in during the overnight hours. A dense fog advisory will be in effect through mid-morning. And then a very powerful storm system will...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
ORONOCO, MN
KROC News

View The Amazing Night Sky In Northern Minnesota Anytime You Want!

If you are a fan of the Northern Lights, or simply the wonder of outer space with the billions of stars that shine in the night sky, then you might want to check out what the Superior National Forest posted about on Friday. A nature center located near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildnerness shares a time-lapse each day of the following night sky, and most of the videos are AMAZING.
ASTRONOMY
KROC News

Rochester Area Forecast Includes Possible Severe WX and Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The weather forecast for Wednesday in southern Minnesota is a bizarre one for mid-December. Gusty winds from the south are predicted to develop Wednesday afternoon and push unseasonably and possibly record-setting warm air into the region. That warmth is forecast to push mercury to new record highs in the upper 50s in many communities, including Rochester where the current record high for December 15th is 52 degrees.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Tornado Reported Near Rochester – 78 MPH Wind Gust at RST

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the record-setting warmth that covered much of southern Minnesota ushered in an extremely rare night of severe weather throughout the region. A super-fast moving line of thunderstorms moved through the Rochester area between 7 and 8 PM with wind gusts nearing 80 miles...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Power Has Been Restored in Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The power is back on in Stewartville. People's Energy Cooperative was finally able to restore electrical service to Stewartville this afternoon. Much of the city was left in the dark after the historic storms that hit on Wednesday resulted in major damage to a portion of the cooperative's power grid that serves the Stewartville area.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KROC News

Fire Destroys Rochester Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A fire has wiped out a Rochester home. The Rochester Fire Department says the fire was reported around 8:45 pm Friday at 3230 Marion Road SE in the Marion Woods mobile home park. RFD says “The initial report stated that flames and smoke could...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Killed By Tree During Wednesday’s Storm

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was killed during the storm that hit the city Wednesday evening and his death is being called “weather-related.”. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman says the victim was hit by a section of a tree that snapped and landed on him and his truck.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Adorable Otter Filmed Swimming Under Ice Fishing Hole in Minnesota

If you need a quick break from the holiday hustle and bustle, check out this video of an otter swimming under an ice fishing hole in northern Minnesota. Minnesota is known for being home to not only 10,000 lakes (which is actually over 11,800 if we're being precise) but also to lots of wildlife that lives in our near those lakes, streams and rivers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

