Robert Covington is the perfect NBA trade target for the Milwaukee Bucks

Trade season has kicked off in the association, and everyone is anxious to see whether or not the Milwaukee Bucks make any moves. The biggest challenge general manager Jon Horst faces when making any potential moves is trying to piece together a desirable trade package. The Bucks are currently short on assets and financial flexibility, making any sizeable move tough to maneuver. However, rather than looking at Milwaukee’s draft capital, let us take a look at how the players on the 2021-22 roster might fare in any potential trades. First, both two-way players in Sandro Mamukelashvili and Javonte Smart will not be included, as well as DeMarcus Cousins and Wesley Matthews, who are on non-guaranteed contracts right now. With that said, let us look at the tiers of tradeable Bucks.

