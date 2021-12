This time it’s Greg and I for this episode of the Five Heart Podcast because Todd chose to go hide in his basement instead of join us. I’m still in Texas. I am living in a RV in Dallas in my brother’s yard. I had one brother in Austin, another in Dallas. The brother in Austin (Georgetown) is gone now, dying of colon cancer a very short time after his initial diagnosis. Mrs CN and I flew to Dallas to attend his service, now I’m back in Dallas doing IT work for another week.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO