USC Football Early Signing Day LIVE Updates

Early Signing Day has officially arrived. Check back here for LIVE USC football recruiting updates. All updates are in eastern standard time.

7:21 AM - Three star linebacker Garrison Madden signs with USC. Madden hails from Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia. Sitting at 6'2", 200-pounds, Madden is an elite 2022 linebacker.

8:39 AM - Australian punter Atticus Bertrams signs with USC.

10:11 AM - 6'6", 220-pound edge Devan Thompkins signs with USC. Thompkins is a California native, and attends Edison High School in Stockton, Calif. He is the No. 51 overall player in the state of CA.

10:32 AM - Las Vegas [Bishop Gorman] cornerback Fabian Ross signs with the Trojans. Ross is the No. 6 overall player in Nevada.

10:42 AM - Mater Dei running back Raleek Brown officially signs with USC. Brown flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC last week. Brown is a five star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in California.

3:22 PM - Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch commits to USC. Branch is the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada, and chose the Trojans over Oklahoma and Ohio State.

