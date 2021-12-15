ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

USC Football Early Signing Day LIVE Updates

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 4 days ago

Early Signing Day has officially arrived. Check back here for LIVE USC football recruiting updates. All updates are in eastern standard time.

7:21 AM - Three star linebacker Garrison Madden signs with USC. Madden hails from Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia. Sitting at 6'2", 200-pounds, Madden is an elite 2022 linebacker.

8:39 AM - Australian punter Atticus Bertrams signs with USC.

10:11 AM - 6'6", 220-pound edge Devan Thompkins signs with USC. Thompkins is a California native, and attends Edison High School in Stockton, Calif. He is the No. 51 overall player in the state of CA.

10:32 AM - Las Vegas [Bishop Gorman] cornerback Fabian Ross signs with the Trojans. Ross is the No. 6 overall player in Nevada.

10:42 AM - Mater Dei running back Raleek Brown officially signs with USC. Brown flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC last week. Brown is a five star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in California.

3:22 PM - Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch commits to USC. Branch is the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada, and chose the Trojans over Oklahoma and Ohio State.

[READ MORE ON ZION BRANCH'S COMMITMENT HERE]

Domani Jackson Reveals 'Big Reason' He Signed With USC

Jackson is the No. 1 overall player in California, and a dynamic athlete from Mater Dei High School. It came down to USC and Alabama, for the 6'1", 185-pound, five star talent. However, the Trojans ultimately won the race due to one major factor. “Honestly, if Donte [Williams] wasn’t coming...
SANTA ANA, CA
USC Target C.J. Williams Announces Final Two Schools

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver C.J. Williams announced his 'final two' schools on Thursday. Williams, who decommitted from Notre Dame on Monday, will now stay local and play for either USC or UCLA. Williams, a 2022 four-star prospect, is set to announce his commitment at the All-American Bowl...
SANTA ANA, CA
USC Cornerback Chris Steele Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Junior cornerback Chris Steele declared for the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. The USC veteran took to social media to announce the news. "These past 3 seasons at USC have been some of the best times of my life," Steele said. "After much thought and prayer, I have decided to...
NFL
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

