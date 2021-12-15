ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Tornadoes: Candle Factory Survivors Speak Out, Hold Vigil

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enC5j_0dNbgt8h00

A candle factory in Kentucky experienced devastation on Friday. During the catastrophic tornadoes, a Mayfield County factory that supplies candles to huge retailers collapsed, with over 100 workers inside. Employees say they could not leave in the hours before the storm. If they did, they might lose their job. However, a company spokesperson says that’s not true.

8 employees did not survive. Many attended a vigil for the employees. One worker, Scarlett Sears said at the vigil, “It’s great for the ones that made it but heartbreaking for everything else, Mayfield, MCP, all of it, heartbreaking.” Scarlett added that she hasn’t seen her co-worker since Friday. Another factory employee, Haley Candor, says that after the initial storm siren, employees took shelter. However, about 30 minutes later they went back to work “like it was a regular day.”

Candle Factory Workers Inside Warehouse During the Storm

Candor shared her experience being inside the warehouse during the storm. “Some of us were just clueless,” she said. “Unless family called us and let us know … we had no idea it was coming for us at all.” Candor says employees took shelter once again when the storm hit around 9pm, and she was in a bathroom on impact. “I look up and the ceiling is just giving way, like it’s the ocean just coming toward me,” Candor explains. Rubble trapped Candor for about an hour after, she says.

Hundreds of people were in attendance at the vigil. Additionally, all employees are now accounted for. Five factory employees told NBC News that management said they would most likely be fired if they left. “If you leave, you’re more than likely to be fired”. This is what one employee, McKayla Emery overheard a manager say. Emery added, “I heard that with my own ears”. Another employee, Elijah Johnson had a similar experience. “I asked to leave, and they told me I’d be fired,” Johnson told NBC. Johnson added that even with the state of the weather, managers still told him his job is at risk.

Spokesperson Says Employees Were Free to Leave

However, Bob Ferguson, a spokesperson for Mayfield Consumer Products says the employees were not threatened with their jobs. Ferguson said of the claims, “Not true. That is absolutely not true. We followed our protocols exactly. Employees, if they decide they want to leave, they’re free to leave”. Ferguson also welcomed any investigation. “In such a catastrophic situation our regulators need to review these things,” he said. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear says that state investigators will examine the property.

Beshear said at a news conference that the investigation “shouldn’t suggest there was any wrongdoing.” Beshear continued, “But what it should give people confidence in is that we’ll get to the bottom of what happened.” The governor also said, “Everyone is expected to live up to certain standards of both the law, of safety and of being decent human beings. I hope everybody lived up to those standards.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Florida Officer Approaches Accident Scene, Sees Two Dead Alligators Hanging from Vehicle

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officer was called to the scene of an otherwise normal car accident. To their surprise, two alligators were hanging from the window of an SUV on the scene. One of the alligators was 6 1/2 feet long and the other was 8-feet long. The officer pulled the gators out of the vehicle and taped their mouths shut with electrical tape as a precaution. Unfortunately, both gators were already dead so the tape was not needed.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

New Mexico Police Searching for Stolen Salvation Army Toy Van

A real-life Grinch is on the loose. Law enforcement officials say someone stole a van full of Christmas toys for needy children from the Salvation Army. The incident happened in Farmington, New Mexico. The culprit stole the van full of toys from a Walmart parking lot. Officials say the total value of the stolen goods is around $6,000. The Salvation Army planned to distribute the toys in the coming days. The organization says there were enough toys in the van to give hundreds of children a brighter Christmas. As you might expect, the Farmington community feels outraged over the theft of the children’s toys. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday. Police voiced plans to look into the matter.
FARMINGTON, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Outsider.com

An 1887 Time Capsule May Have Just Been Discovered

No, it’s not the beginning of National Treasure 3. But the details of the possible time capsule discovery in Richmond, Virginia on Friday (12/17) come right out of a historical fiction movie. The discovery wasn’t a complete surprise, however. When Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the removal of a...
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

There’s Illegal Giant Salamander Smuggling Happening in Arkansas

A man in Arkansas has been illegally smuggling endangered animals into the U.S, including the Chinese giant salamander. Jackson Roe, 27, entered his guilty plea in the Eastern District of Arkansas on Wednesday, December 15th. His plea was for “importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife.” He currently faces up to five years in prison, and a fine of $250,000. His sentencing date is yet to be announced.
ARKANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Spreads Holiday Cheer to More Than a Dozen Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert has always been an advocate for animals. So naturally, the country icon would celebrate the holiday season by giving to shelters in need. One of Lambert’s most important accomplishments in her life is her charity organization, MuttNation. In 2009, the country star and her mother, Bev, founded the organization. MuttNation’s mission is to “promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions,” as well as aid animals during affected by natural disasters.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Outsider.com

WATCH: Colorado Elk Rings Doorbell, Then Comes Back for Second Visit Month Later

A curious bull elk in Estes Park, Colorado, has made two house calls to the same home, spaced a month apart. The elk’s first visit happened on November 13th. He dropped by to eat some plants off of the family’s porch. He managed to ring their doorbell in the process. After a quick snack, the elk quietly leaves. Almost exactly a month later, the elk returns. He sniffs around but doesn’t ring the doorbell or find anything particularly tasty.
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Candles#Extreme Weather#Mcp#Nbc News
Outsider.com

Two Wisconsin Deer Test Positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

Wisconsin officials confirmed that two whitetail deer have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the fatal infection that has been affecting deer, moose and elk all over the country and threatening populations and hunting industries for decades. On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection discovered...
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Iowa Native Jefferson White Reflects on Living His Own ‘Field of Dreams’ With ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner

On Yellowstone, actor Jefferson White plays Jimmy Hurdstrom. Jimmy is a neophyte on the Dutton Ranch who’s somewhat reluctantly learning to be a cowboy. In real life, White knew little about cowboying before starting on the show. The Iowa native had to attend Taylor Sheridan’s special boot camp for cast members, referred to as Cowboy Camp. And while Jimmy isn’t much of a cowboy, White appears to have taken to the lifestyle like a duck to water.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

327K+
Followers
34K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy