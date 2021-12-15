Boy from Cotton Patch sure could coach

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its way to Ohio State where Kirk Herbstreit must have been feeling like home. Herbstreit played his college football for the Buckeyes, but there’s another reason Ohio State is important to him. The longtime ESPN college football analyst is married to Allison Herbstreit....
After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
Urban Meyer's disastrous debut season in the NFL came to a predictable but arguably premature end on Thursday, in the wake of an incendiary report that Meyer kicked a Jaguars player during the preseason (among countless other things to happen this season). While he might be public enemy No. 1...
Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
On Thursday night the football world flicked on their TVs for one of the best games of the weekend. The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown. The winner of tonight’s game takes over the lead in the division with just a few more games to play.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played arguably the game of the year Thursday night. However, it was not all excitement. During the opening possession of the game, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. attempted a catch in the back of the end zone. He came down to the ground and hit his head.
The Patriots (9-4) will look to extend their win streak against the rival Colts (7-6), who are fighting to be on top in the AFC South. After earning a 14-10 win against the Bills on Sunday, the Patriots will kick off the NFL's first set of Saturday matchups. They are traveling to Indianapolis in time to face the Colts, who most recently shut out the Texans 31-0.
Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the low-70s on Thursday afternoon, Alabama football conducted its first practice in its initial preparations for the 2021 Cotton Bowl at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The Crimson Tide sported shells (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts) on its first...
Now that Bo Nix has decided to move on from the Auburn Tigers, the biggest question is where will he go play next? Will it be a rival of Auburn, or will it be somewhere far away from the SEC? On Friday, while a guest on The Next Round, Nix explained his process of choosing his next school.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
Comments / 0