Are Professional Burglars Operating In Rochester?

Renville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 9-year-old boy suffered severe injuries Wednesday morning in a crash involving a semi-truck in western Minnesota. The State Patrol says Brandon Gefferson was a passenger in a minivan that collided with the truck at an intersection in the town of Renville around 10 AM. The crash report says he was transported to the hospital in Olivia with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan, 27-year-old Heaven Uribe of Granite Falls and a second passenger, 9-year-old Bella Gefferson, were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO