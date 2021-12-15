ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston Bruins add Patrice Bergeron to COVID-19 protocol

By Emily Kaplan
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol, it was announced Wednesday. Bergeron, who scored the Bruins' lone goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, has 10...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
NESN

Three Bruins, Including Jeremy Swayman, Added To COVID-19 Protocol

The Boston Bruins’ COVID-19 protocol now includes six players. With Craig Smith, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron already in the protocol, the Bruins on Thursday added Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic and Anton Blidh to the list. In addition, a team staff member was added to the list. According to...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Boston

Two Bruins Games Have Now Been Postponed Amid NHL’s COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed. The NHL made the announcement on Friday morning, noting that “a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.” The announcement indicated the Canadiens’ season will resume on Monday, but made no mention of when the Bruins will play next. Boston is scheduled to play in Ottawa on Sunday before hosting the Hurricanes — who currently have COVID issues of their own — on Tuesday. The Bruins are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak, with seven players and two...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Sportsnet.ca

Capitals add Nicklas Backstrom to COVID-19 protocol

The Washington Capitals have added centre Nicklas Backstrom to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Backstrom will not be available to play for the Capitals who are scheduled to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The 34-year-old was officially activated from the injured non-roster list on Dec. 15 and made...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#The Associated Press
theScore

Flames add Dube, Kylington to COVID-19 protocol

The Calgary Flames placed forward Dillon Dube and defenseman Oliver Kylington in COVID-19 protocol Thursday, the team announced. One support staff member was added to the list as well. Calgary placed 17 members of the organization into protocol on Wednesday and six on Monday this week. The only Flames players not currently in the protocol are Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, and Blake Coleman.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy