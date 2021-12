BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine made by Gaithersburg-based manufacturer Novavax was found to be safe and effective in a Phase 3 trial by the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The study found the company’s vaccine 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness and 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease that required hospitalization. The study was conducted in the first few months of the year with nearly 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Alpha was the dominant COVID-19 strain, so the trial did not account for the Delta and Omicron variants. “Our study results indicate that this...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO