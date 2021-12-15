ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Ways E-Discovery Translation Can Miss the Mark

By Robert Wagner, Transperfect Legal Solutions
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoorly translated terms go wrong in two opposite directions: by under-identifying the number of intended documents and by promoting large numbers of unrelated documents into the review pool...

