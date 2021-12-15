ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns plan to have Mike Priefer fill in for Kevin Stefanski as head coach

 4 days ago
The sobering news is that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the critical Week 15 home date with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The upshot is that the Browns do have some experience in handling this exact scenario and also have a plan of attack in place.

As was the case when Stefanski missed the playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last season due to a positive COVID-19 test, Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will handle the head coaching duties. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will assume all playcalling responsibility during the game.

Stefanski’s chief of staff, Callie Brownson, will have an increased role in coaching on the sidelines on Saturday as well. Running backs coach Ryan Cordell has also tested positive for COVID-19. Brownson has served as an interim position coach before, taking over for TE coach Drew Petzing last season when his wife gave birth. Brownson was the first woman to ever assume coaching duties for an NFL regular-season game. She also replaced WR coach Chad O’Shea for the playoff game against Pittsburgh.

