Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron, 2 Others Placed In COVID Protocol

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has been placed in COVID protocol, the team announced on its official website Wednesday (December 15). "The Boston Bruins announced today, December 15, that forward Patrice Bergeron has been placed in the NHL's Covid-19 protocol," a brief news release stated. The move comes one...

whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
NECN

Bruins Place 3 More Players, Including Jeremy Swayman, in COVID-19 Protocol

Bruins place three more players, including Jeremy Swayman, in COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins' COVID-19 situation is getting worse. The team announced Thursday morning that three more players -- forwards Trent Frederic and Anton Blidh, as well as goaltender Jeremy Swayman -- have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. A staff member also was played in the protocol, per the B's.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
FanSided

Three more Bruins placed in protocols; Froden, Keyser called up

Three more players from the Boston Bruins and one member of the staff have been placed in COVID protocols, the team announced on Thursday. Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh and Jeremy Swayman now join a growing group that are in quarantine. Craig Smith and Brad Marchand were placed in the protocols...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Provides Update On Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Craig Smith

The Bruins are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and while some players are on the mend, they’re not out of the woods just yet. Boston added three more players, including Jeremy Swayman, to the NHL’s protocol Thursday morning. That is on top of Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Patrice Bergeron entering earlier this week.
NHL
CBS Boston

Two Bruins Games Have Now Been Postponed Amid NHL’s COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed. The NHL made the announcement on Friday morning, noting that “a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.” The announcement indicated the Canadiens’ season will resume on Monday, but made no mention of when the Bruins will play next. Boston is scheduled to play in Ottawa on Sunday before hosting the Hurricanes — who currently have COVID issues of their own — on Tuesday. The Bruins are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak, with seven players and two...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To Seven Players, Two Staffers In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. Update: Boston placed Oskar Steen and another staffer in protocol ahead of Thursday night’s game, bringing its total up to seven players and two staffers. The Bruins...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL

