OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Friday's close, markets are a little skittish, but are staying mostly higher in grains. March corn is up 2 cents, down from an earlier high of $5.98 3/4 and March soybeans are up 9 cents after hitting a high of $12.98 1/4 -- both teasing nearby resistance levels. Higher bids on Friday's PNW hint of possible corn and soybean sales in the works. March soybean meal is up $6.50, still the stronger soy product on Friday even though USDA announced India bought 33,000 metric tons of bean oil. March KC wheat is up 5 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 5 3/4 cents. March Dow Jones futures have seen active movement Friday, now trading down 380 points, while the March U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.43. February crude oil is down $1.68 and February gold is up $6.90.

