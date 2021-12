There's a new flick dominating the Netflix charts right now and it's the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Western, The Power of the Dog. Directed by Jane Campion (who is one of only seven women to have ever been nominated for the Best Director Oscar), the movie see Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, a rancher who works alongside his brother, George (Jesse Plemons). However, when George meets a woman named Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the pair quickly become married and she moves onto the ranch, much to the annoyance of Phil. Yet, while Phil intimidates all those who meet him, he finds that there may be a softer side to himself he's never explored.

