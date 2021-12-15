ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Macron to defend his actions, eyes French presidential race

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to defend his actions during his presidency in a long interview Wednesday on...

www.wcn247.com

AFP

Chile chooses president from polar opposites

A Chile in the throes of profound change will choose a president Sunday from polar opposite candidates vying for votes among an apathetic and alienated electorate. In the midst of rewriting its dictatorship-era constitution in answer to a social uprising against economic hardship and one of the world's highest rates of economic inequality, the country faces a stark leadership choice. The candidates could not have been more different: far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast, an apologist for ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet and the neoliberal economic model he left behind; and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric with his plans for a welfare state. "Certainly, a lot of people are uncomfortable with the choices they have. And that's because the moderate candidates didn't make it to the runoff. The two extreme candidates made it to the runoff," analyst Patricio Navia of the New York University told AFP.
US News and World Report

Macron's Presidential Challenger Pecresse Would Say 'Non' to Federal EU

PARIS (Reuters) - The conservative candidate who has emerged as Emmanuel Macron's most serious challenger for next year's presidential election kicked off her campaign on Saturday by announcing she would resist German calls for a federal European superstate. Valerie Pecresse, who has described herself as "1/3 Thatcher, 2/3 Merkel", was...
AFP

EU threatens Russia sanctions as NATO backs Ukraine

Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia's bid to thwart Kiev's NATO ambitions and urged Moscow to halt its military build-up along Ukraine's border and return to talks led by France and Germany. "Moscow does not want to return to the Normandy format and wants to negotiate with the United States," a senior European diplomat told AFP. The diplomatic track was established at a summit in Minsk in 2015 where Putin accepted that France and Germany should play the role of moderators in the talks between the two belligerents. 
US News and World Report

Pecresse Wins French Conservative Ticket for Presidential Election

PARIS (Reuters) -Valerie Pecresse, who has described herself as "one-third Thatcher, two-thirds Merkel", has won the French conservative Les Republicains (LR) ticket for the 2022 presidential election and will now aim to thwart Emmanuel Macron's re-election bid. Opinion polls have so far shown the 54-year-old head of the Paris Ile-de-France...
ktbb.com

Far-right pundit vies for French presidential office

(NEW YORK) -- On Sunday, Eric Zemmour, a former journalist and far-right political pundit with tough views on immigration had his first campaign rally as candidate for the French presidential election. Zemmour announced the creation of his own political party, "Reconquête," or "Reconquest," which had already garnered 20,000 supporters in two days, according to French media outlet, BFMTV.
ONE

French Presidency of the EU: Our wishlist to Emmanuel Macron

In a few days, France will take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU). In this Christmas period, we, ONE Youth Ambassadors from across Europe, have only one wish: to put an end to extreme poverty and inequality in the world, which are constantly increasing. For this wish to come true, Mr. President, here are three goals you can help us reach.
AFP

Macron teases future 'ambitions' as election looms

French President Emmanuel Macron declared his future "ambitions" for the country but declined to formally declare he was running for a second term in a lengthy prime-time TV interview on Wednesday that saw him defend his record as an economic reformer. ,'do you have ambitions for our country, for French people beyond next April?'.
AFP

Merkel rival wins leadership of German conservatives

Friedrich Merz, a die-hard opponent of Angela Merkel within Germany's conservative CDU, was elected party chief on Friday, marking a new direction after its disastrous defeat in September's election. The veteran right-winger, 66, won 62.1 percent of the vote in a ballot of around 250,000 CDU members, decisively beating more moderate rivals Norbert Roettgen on 25.8 percent and Helge Braun on 12.1 percent. He will replace Merkel ally Armin Laschet, who led the CDU-CSU bloc to its worst-ever result in the September general election with just 24.1 percent of the vote as Merkel prepared to retire after 16 years in power. "I will of course stand for the party in its entirety and deal with all the issues that our party feels are important," Merz said as the result of the vote was announced in Berlin.
AFP

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country's next ambassador to France. Nominated by President Joe Biden in July, Bauer was confirmed by the Senate during a marathon series of votes in the early hours of Saturday.
NewsBreak
News Break
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
AFP

Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
The Atlantic

Donald Trump’s Strength Might Also Be His Fatal Political Weakness

Unlike the large majority of national political writers and journalists, I’ve spent every second of the last six years of Trump-dominated politics living in the heart of Trump country. In 2016, my home county—rural Maury County, Tennessee—voted for Trump in the primary and then voted overwhelmingly for him in the general election. He beat Hillary Clinton by almost 40 points.
MSNBC

Following offensive comments, Trump accused of anti-Semitism (again)

As president, Donald Trump took a series of steps he considered to be pro-Israel, though by the Republican's own admission, he didn't necessarily understand his own policies. Trump nevertheless seemed to assume that he was currying favor with Jewish voters, who'd help with his re-election campaign. He thought wrong: President...
