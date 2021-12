Makers of modern functional objects and accessories, Craighill wants to do away with the noise of too much “stuff.” From key rings and bookends to money clips and bottle openers – Craighill’s timeless collection of essential goods comprises items you’ll want to use and keep around for years. On top of being super practical, Craighill objects embody a modern, minimal design that’s rich with thoughtful details and nuance – “they are all about balancing the limitless magic of an object with its tactile, real-world functionality,” says the brand. The smart and sensorial design of Craighill goods encourages users to embrace curiosity, and revisit the simple pleasures of touching, seeing, and being fully present with the objects we use every day. The best part? You can find stylish and sensible Craighill goods now in the Design Milk Shop. Read on for our favorites.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO