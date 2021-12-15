Leadership moves and launches: 5 device company notes

Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has appointed Brian Frizzell to lead two of its subsidiaries, Chicago Freight Car Leasing (CFCL) and CF Rail Services (CFRS), as Division President of Rail. He will continue to report to CEO Jeff Walsh. Frizzell will be focused on improving operating results, building on business synergies, and strengthening strategic relationships across the rail segment. Josh Chesser, General Manager of CFCL, and James Allen, President of CF Rail Services, will report to him.
