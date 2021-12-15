Leadership moves and launches: 5 device company notes

An e-commerce fulfillment company has set up shop on Milwaukee’s Near West Side. Atomix relocated to the two-story building at 2203 W. Michigan St. from West Allis. “This move signifies a pivotal moment for Atomix and gives us the opportunity to take root in the heart of Milwaukee,” said CEO Austin Kreinz in a statement. “Our family’s long history in the logistics industry combined with our growing and experienced team has allowed us to scale from our original 400 square feet of warehouse space. We’re looking forward to building the company and expanding our team in the Near West Side.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO