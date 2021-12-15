ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Leadership moves and launches: 5 device company notes

By Carly Behm -
beckersspine.com
 3 days ago

Here are five key updates from medtech companies in the last week:. Premia Spine added three board advisers, including renowned orthopedic surgeon Stephen Hochschuler, MD. 1. A...

www.beckersspine.com

Urban Milwaukee

Logistics Company Moves To Milwaukee

An e-commerce fulfillment company has set up shop on Milwaukee’s Near West Side. Atomix relocated to the two-story building at 2203 W. Michigan St. from West Allis. “This move signifies a pivotal moment for Atomix and gives us the opportunity to take root in the heart of Milwaukee,” said CEO Austin Kreinz in a statement. “Our family’s long history in the logistics industry combined with our growing and experienced team has allowed us to scale from our original 400 square feet of warehouse space. We’re looking forward to building the company and expanding our team in the Near West Side.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckersspine.com

HSS Innovation Institute names chief medical innovation officer

Total joint surgeon Michael Ast, MD, has been appointed vice chair and chief medical innovation officer of the HSS Innovation Institute in New York City. Founded in 2016, the institute aims to accelerate inventions through partnerships with industry, investors and entrepreneurs and strengthen relationships between engineers, physicians and other scientists, according to a news release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckersspine.com

2 Medtronic execs retiring; 3M's Ivan Fong to join

Medical devicemaker Medtronic is bringing on 3M's Ivan Fong as two company executives move to retire. Mr. Fong will succeed Brad Lerman as general counsel and secretary, the company said Dec.16. Mr. Lerman will retire at the end of January, with Mr. Fong stepping into his new role on February 1.
BUSINESS
ilbusinessdaily.com

Sasser Family Companies Announces Rail Leadership Appointment

Sasser Family Companies (Sasser) announced that it has appointed Brian Frizzell to lead two of its subsidiaries, Chicago Freight Car Leasing (CFCL) and CF Rail Services (CFRS), as Division President of Rail. He will continue to report to CEO Jeff Walsh. Frizzell will be focused on improving operating results, building on business synergies, and strengthening strategic relationships across the rail segment. Josh Chesser, General Manager of CFCL, and James Allen, President of CF Rail Services, will report to him.
CHICAGO, IL
insideevs.com

BYD Launches 1,200 V Power Device Driver Chip

The automotive industry is in a process of switching to higher-voltage powertrains - from a level of roughly 400 V to roughly 800 V in electric cars. This process requires time, as there are not enough suppliers and - as we understand - and the costs are not yet at a level to switch the entry-level products.
TECHNOLOGY
MedCity News

Medical device companies should consider embracing connected care platforms

A recent webinar on connected devices and the keys to setting up an effective remote patient monitoring solution offered insights on connectivity and security considerations. It also shed light on why medical devices should embrace connected care platforms and how it influences patient experience and engagement. Israeli company BioT, which...
ELECTRONICS
tech-ish.com

Equity Bank DRC launches Mentorship and Leadership Program

EquityBCDC has extended its social impact contribution through scaling up the various programs that are already under implementation through Equity Group. The Bank, whose purpose is to transform lives, give dignity and expand opportunities for wealth creation, has launched a mentorship and leadership development program dubbed the Equity Leaders Program (ELP).
BUSINESS
The Press

Virtana Wins Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women; Highlighting Company's Servant Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leader in hybrid cloud optimization and observability, today announced that it received two annual awards from workplace culture site Comparably, including Best Company Culture and Best Company for Women. Virtana is led by Chief Executive Officer Kash Shaikh. Reviews from more than 70% of Virtana employees give Kash an A+ rating with a CEO score of 98/100, placing him in the top five percent of CEOs among similarly sized companies in the U.S.
BUSINESS
beckersspine.com

Medacta launches 360° cervical spine platform

Medacta has launched its 360° cervical spine platform. The integrated platform has three main components: the Mecta-C standalone interbody fusion device, the Must Mini posterior cervical screw system and MySpine Cervical, according to a Dec. 14 news release. The system is designed for posterior fixation and anterior cervical discectomy and fusion.
HEALTH
beckersspine.com

Orthofix recruits medtech CEO who led $1.1B sale to Medtronic

Implant manufacturer Orthofix has appointed Thomas West to its board of directors and its compensation and talent development committee. Mr. West is CEO and president of Intersect ENT, a commercial stage drug-device company that agreed to a deal in August to be acquired by Medtronic for $1.1 billion. Prior to...
BUSINESS
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Marketing firm changes name, adds leadership

After 14 years in business, Ferrari Public Affairs has announced the firm has changed its name to Ferrari Reeder Public Affairs. Brian Reeder became the firm’s first partner in 2020 and the new name is reflective of Reeder’s advancement in all aspects of company operations and the future direction of the firm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
beckersspine.com

Medtech partnership aims to develop regenerative joint implants

Two medtech companies have partnered to develop 3D-printed regenerative joint implants. Medical device company Nanochon will buy $1.5 million worth of biologic company Bico's products and services to develop the implants, according to a Dec. 9 news release. Nanochon's joint implant technology is designed to speed up patient recovery and reduce healthcare costs.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Blank Rome Representing Medical Device Company in FLSA Case

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Lawyers at Blank Rome on Monday removed a lawsuit against ocular medical device company Optimal Acuity Corporation and its board members to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed by Orloff, Lowenbach, Stifelman & Siegel on behalf of Donald Heller. The case is 3:21-cv-20371, Heller v. Optimal Acuity Corporation et al.
LAW
uwgb.edu

Institute for Women’s Leadership Launches Executive Leadership Certificate

The Institute for Women’s Leadership is now enrolling for an Executive Leadership Certificate Program, intended for women in middle or upper management, or director roles, aspiring to the board room or executive status. The Institute focuses on education, inspiration and connection to eliminate resistence to leadership for women, fostering a culture of shared prosperity.
GREEN BAY, WI
Springfield Business Journal

Is moving to the cloud right for my company?

Chris Kays is available to answer your questions regarding managed IT services. Small businesses are understandably concerned about moving to the cloud after existing for so many years operating in a traditional environment. However, there is a way to introduce your business to the cloud without fully committing. Simply put, the cloud is not an all-or-nothing proposition.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Blade

New business owners keep freight company moving

Four new business owners have taken over Tri-State Expedited Service to keep the freight shipping company rolling down the highway. Mike Lawrence, Korey Walper, Corey Crane, and Chad Nicholls recently assumed ownership of the company and saved it from potential ruin. The men stepped in to continue the Tri-State legacy, which began in 1978 with company founders Ron and Glenna Chidester.
ECONOMY

