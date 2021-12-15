Detroit Offering Booster Doses to 16 & 17 Year Olds as One-Year Anniversary Approaches of Vaccine Arrival

Following approval by the Centers for Disease Control and MDHHS, the City of Detroit is providing Pfizer booster doses to all eligible Detroiters ages 16 and up if they have completed their primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for under age 18.

Teens ages 16 and 17 years can obtain their Pfizer booster doses at all Detroit Health Department vaccination locations. Bring vaccination cards. Walk-ins welcome.

“This is welcome news. Vaccines provide the best protection we have against COVID-19,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. “We want everyone to stay safe and healthy, and we are urging all Detroiters ages 5 and above to get vaccinated, and everyone ages 16 and above to get their booster if they are due.”

The latest booster recommendation comes as Detroit approaches the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the first supplies of the vaccine. The Detroit Health Department opened its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 100 Mack Avenue on December 23, 2020, to provide vaccinations to first responders and frontline medical workers who were in Prioritization Category 1A at that time.

The City of Detroit has administered 424,059 doses to eligible Detroiters ages five and older since the vaccines became available in December, 2020. The Detroit Health Department has operated 4,334 vaccination clinics at 513 unique locations during that time.

“We have lost 2,615 Detroiters since the start of this pandemic, and we hold them in our memory and in our hearts. I want to thank our frontline workers, especially our nurse vaccinators, who have worked tirelessly to assist Detroiters in their time of need,” said Denise Fair Razo. “I urge everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster. The vaccines are the best means we have of preventing severe illness. We need Detroiters to step up like they always do, because being unvaccinated has consequences for our entire community.”

“It is important that everyone, including children, get vaccinated because they are so often the source of disease to adults, especially older adults,” said Dr. Robert Dunne, Public Safety Medical Director for the City of Detroit and Acting Medical Director for the Detroit Health Department. “Parents can be confident in vaccinating their children and getting boosters for teens. Pfizer has received full FDA approval. There is constant research and monitoring to determine the timing of boosters and efficacy of the vaccines in protecting against new variants of COVID-19.”

The Chief Public Health Officer offered the following guidelines for safe holiday gatherings: all eligible Detroiters should get vaccinated and get their booster if they are due, wear masks particularly indoors and in crowded areas, wash their hands and get tested no more than 72 hours prior. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Joseph Walker Williams Rec Center. And finally, anyone who is sick should stay home and monitor their symptoms. Seek medical help immediately if symptoms persist or worsen.

Details are available at: www.detroitmi.gov/health or by calling 313-876-4000.