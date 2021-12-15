ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Offering Booster Doses to 16 & 17 Year Olds as One-Year Anniversary Approaches of Vaccine Arrival

Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan
 3 days ago

Following approval by the Centers for Disease Control and MDHHS, the City of Detroit is providing Pfizer booster doses to all eligible Detroiters ages 16 and up if they have completed their primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for under age 18.

Teens ages 16 and 17 years can obtain their Pfizer booster doses at all Detroit Health Department vaccination locations. Bring vaccination cards. Walk-ins welcome.

“This is welcome news. Vaccines provide the best protection we have against COVID-19,” said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. “We want everyone to stay safe and healthy, and we are urging all Detroiters ages 5 and above to get vaccinated, and everyone ages 16 and above to get their booster if they are due.”

The latest booster recommendation comes as Detroit approaches the one-year anniversary of the arrival of the first supplies of the vaccine. The Detroit Health Department opened its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 100 Mack Avenue on December 23, 2020, to provide vaccinations to first responders and frontline medical workers who were in Prioritization Category 1A at that time.

The City of Detroit has administered 424,059 doses to eligible Detroiters ages five and older since the vaccines became available in December, 2020. The Detroit Health Department has operated 4,334 vaccination clinics at 513 unique locations during that time.

“We have lost 2,615 Detroiters since the start of this pandemic, and we hold them in our memory and in our hearts. I want to thank our frontline workers, especially our nurse vaccinators, who have worked tirelessly to assist Detroiters in their time of need,” said Denise Fair Razo. “I urge everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster. The vaccines are the best means we have of preventing severe illness. We need Detroiters to step up like they always do, because being unvaccinated has consequences for our entire community.”

“It is important that everyone, including children, get vaccinated because they are so often the source of disease to adults, especially older adults,” said Dr. Robert Dunne, Public Safety Medical Director for the City of Detroit and Acting Medical Director for the Detroit Health Department. “Parents can be confident in vaccinating their children and getting boosters for teens. Pfizer has received full FDA approval. There is constant research and monitoring to determine the timing of boosters and efficacy of the vaccines in protecting against new variants of COVID-19.”

The Chief Public Health Officer offered the following guidelines for safe holiday gatherings: all eligible Detroiters should get vaccinated and get their booster if they are due, wear masks particularly indoors and in crowded areas, wash their hands and get tested no more than 72 hours prior. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Joseph Walker Williams Rec Center. And finally, anyone who is sick should stay home and monitor their symptoms. Seek medical help immediately if symptoms persist or worsen.

Details are available at: www.detroitmi.gov/health or by calling 313-876-4000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Vaccines
cw34.com

Diabetic 9-year-old boy given adult dose of COVID vaccine

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A diabetic 9-year-old boy in Boynton Beach was given an adult dose of the COVID vaccine. That’s 3 times stronger than the version kids are supposed to get. It was supposed to be Jack Garton's second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. He...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wjol.com

Illinois Marks One-Year Anniversary Of First COVID Vaccines Administered

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Illinois is recognizing the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the state. Around 450-doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to health care workers on December 15th of last year. Since then more than 18-million-shots have been put into arms. Illinois has hosted more than 56-hundred vaccination clinics around the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Monroe News

MCHD offers Pfizer booster for 16-17 year olds

The Monroe County Health Department announced this week that they have begun offering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster for 16-17 year olds who are at least six months removed from completing the primary series of Pfizer. The news comes after both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mdhhs#Covid 19 Vaccination
Summit Daily News

Booster doses now recommended for 16- and 17-year-olds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently expanded its recommendation for booster doses to include people ages 16 and 17 years old. According to a news release from the CDC, the only vaccine that can be given as a booster dose to this age group is the Pfizer vaccine. These individuals can get a booster once they are six months past their initial dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cwbradio.com

State Health Officials Approve Vaccine Boosters for 16 and 17-Year-Olds

(WMTV) State health officials have signed off on distributing a version of the COVID-19 vaccine boosters to 16 and 17-year-olds in the state. The move comes a day after federal regulators gave their nod. Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake described the latest approval as another opportunity for even more of the state’s residents to protect themselves from the virus.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
buckscountyherald.com

Department of Health encourages newly eligible 16- and 17-year-olds to receive booster dose following federal approval

Following the approval process by the federal government yesterday, the Department of Health confirmed that Pennsylvanians 16 and 17 years old are now eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose after six months of completing the primary series. “The Department of Health urges all eligible Pennsylvanians who have yet...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Thesiuslaw News

COVID-19 booster doses authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds

Dec. 11, 2021 — On Dec. 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the use of booster doses of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines for persons 16 and 17 years of age who have already completed their vaccination series. Shortly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hastings Star Gazette

Pfizer booster doses now available for 16- and 17-year-olds

Minnesota continues to be first in the Midwest, second in the nation for administering boosters. Minnesotans 16- and 17-years-old are now able to get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster dose, following an expansion of eligibility by federal public health officials. Beginning immediately, all Minnesotans 16- and 17-years-old who finished their primary...
PUBLIC HEALTH
las-cruces.org

COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Boosters Available for 16-17-year-olds

Today, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster scheduling is now available for 16-17-year-olds. This follows federal approvals by the FDA and CDC and a review by the New Mexico Medical Advisory Team yesterday. Parents and guardians can register and schedule their children for vaccine...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Gazette

FDA greenlights Pfizer vaccine boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer booster shots for people 16 and 17 years old on Thursday, clearing a hurdle for about 2.6 million more people to get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19...
INDUSTRY
Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan

145
Followers
277
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit, Michigan

Comments / 0

Community Policy