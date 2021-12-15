Charges dropped against Florence man accused of impersonating an officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A magistrate judge has dropped charges against a Florence man who was accused of impersonating an officer, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Daniel Wayne Barnett, 38, was charged in February with four counts of impersonating an officer after authorities said he illegally detained people people while wearing a law enforcement badge in Florence County. Barnett was also charged with four counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Investigators said that at the time of the traffic stops, Barnett was not a law enforcement officer in the area he was pulling people over in and therefore falsely represented himself as a law enforcement officer. Investigators also searched his home.

Clements said he is considering bringing the case before a grand jury for a direct indictment, but that the decision has not yet been made. There have also been jurisdictional issues to work through because Barnett was accused of pulling over drivers in Florence County, according to Clements.

Records obtained by News13 earlier this year showed that Barnett was an officer and was employed by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest.

News13 has reached out to Barnett’s attorney for comment.

