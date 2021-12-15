ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Virpax Reports Successful Results of Toxicology and Pharmacokinetic Study for Epoladerm

BERWYN, PA — Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) recently reported positive results following the completion of a toxicology and pharmacokinetic study designed to support clinical trials with Epoladerm™, one of its lead investigational product candidates for the management of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee....

