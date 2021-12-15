ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield latest Browns player to test positive

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19. Mayfield will need to produce two negative tests in order to play in Saturday's Week 15 game against the Las...

Larry Brown Sports

Case Keenum’s quote about Nick Chubb goes viral

Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity. With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry...
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
Browns' Case Keenum tests positive, Nick Mullens in line for start

Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns' first two quarterbacks on the depth chart have now tested positive after Baker Mayfield landed on the reserve list earlier this week. Nick Mullens is in line to start for Cleveland on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He hasn't thrown a pass this season, but Mullens started eight games for the San Francisco 49ers last year.
Cleveland.com

Browns’ Case Keenum joins Baker Mayfield on COVID-19 reserve, leaving Nick Mullens as the starter; Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., 2 more test positive

BEREA, Ohio —— Case Keenum was excited that his number got called for Saturday’s game against the Raiders, but his number got uncalled Thursday after practice. Keenum, who took all the first-team reps in practice, joined Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 reserve list a couple of hours later, a day after Mayfield tested positive.
Cassius

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield Criticizes The NFL’s Response To Covid Spikes

  The Omicron variant is proving that we may not be through this pandemic yet. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has called out the National Football League for how they are handling the current spikes. As spotted on CBS Sports, the Austin, Texas native spoke out regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak throughout the sport. This month […]
