Extreme Metal Puzzles is a set of three that includes The Skull, Total Eclipse & Quintus

By Genevieve Healey
 3 days ago
Train your brain with the Extreme Metal Puzzles. Super difficult to solve, this collection includes three different puzzles: The Skull, Total Eclipse, and Quintus. Designed by world famous puzzle designers, Oskar van Deventer & Jerry Loo, all three of the puzzles consist of metal. The Total Eclipse consists of brass and...

Lifestyle
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

