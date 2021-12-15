Extreme Metal Puzzles is a set of three that includes The Skull, Total Eclipse & Quintus

Make mealtimes less stressful with the Bosch Cookit smart food processor. Featuring 27 cooking functions—chopping, shredding, grating, blending, pureeing, steaming, and more—it’s like having a helping hand in the kitchen. This smart food processor stirs your recipes, so you don’t have to handle various chores in the kitchen. But its capabilities go beyond this as it can also sear meat at temperatures up to 200 degrees Celsius, knead dough, puree and shred veggies, and so much more. Equipped with 2 sensors, the Bosch Cookit constantly monitors the bowl’s temperature, comparing it with the temperature recommended for the ingredients. For example, it’ll gradually heat up milk while bringing water to a fast boil. Finally, use the app to download more recipes, and it’s also compatible with Alexa for additional convenience in the kitchen. Overall, with this device’s cooking skills, you’ll never have to worry about tasteless, overcooked dishes again.
