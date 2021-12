Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are highlighting a drive-by shooting case that happened near Church Point. According to their officials, the shooting happened Thursday, November 25 in at around 1:30 in the afternoon in the 200 block of Edmonia Drive. Imagine you are getting out of your car, and someone starts shooting at you. That's exactly what happened according to officials with Acadia Crime Stoppers.

