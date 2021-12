At their meeting held last Monday evening, the Stratford city council met with Ron Birkestrand from the Hamilton County Youth and Family Center about the work of the center over the past year and their plans for the future. The council approved a donation request from the Youth and Family Center of Hamilton County for $620 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. A similar donation request from Upper Des Moines Opportunity for $470 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

STRATFORD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO