ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Registration Now Open for Winter Co-Rec Adult Volleyball League

thecheyennepost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a few weeks remain to register your team for the upcoming adult co-rec volleyball league!. Regular registration is open until Thursday, December 16th. Late registration runs from December 17th to December...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
piedmontexedra.com

Registration now open for Piedmont Adult School Spring 2022 session

Registration is open for the Spring 2022 session of Piedmont Adult School. Classes will begin January 3, 2022 and run through June 4, 2022. Two new courses will be offered as part of Piedmont Adult School’s Career Technical Education (CTE) program. CTE classes are state-funded, and offered free to students. Apple/Mac Basics is a four-session class designed for the novice Mac user, and Introduction to Programming in Python is an in-depth, 36-session class that teaches the foundations of computer science and basic programming. The popular online Google Drive class will also be offered again this spring session.
PIEDMONT, CA
valdostatoday.com

Registration for VLPRA’s Youth Winter Soccer League is underway

Registration is happening now for VLPRA’s Youth Winter Soccer League. The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority offers the program to children as young as three years old, teaching them soccer basics while promoting physical activity. Meanwhile, the program offers older players a competitive soccer outlet. No matter the age, VLPRA soccer is a fantastic opportunity for exercise while also instilling lifelong values of good sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Rec#The League#Late Registration#Kiwanis
dailytrib.com

New youth soccer league opens; registration ends Feb. 18

Registration is underway for a new youth soccer league put together by the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department. The league is open to ages 4-12 and available to anyone in the Highland Lakes. Play will be eight weeks from March to May. The cost is $75 for Marble Falls residents and $85 for those living outside of the city. Registration ends Feb. 18.
MARBLE FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy