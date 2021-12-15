Registration Now Open for Winter Co-Rec Adult Volleyball League

Registration is open for the Spring 2022 session of Piedmont Adult School. Classes will begin January 3, 2022 and run through June 4, 2022. Two new courses will be offered as part of Piedmont Adult School’s Career Technical Education (CTE) program. CTE classes are state-funded, and offered free to students. Apple/Mac Basics is a four-session class designed for the novice Mac user, and Introduction to Programming in Python is an in-depth, 36-session class that teaches the foundations of computer science and basic programming. The popular online Google Drive class will also be offered again this spring session.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO