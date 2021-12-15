I-10 repairs delayed
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is delaying repairs to the I-10 over the Bonnet Carre spillway after Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash.
"Initially, the interstate was set to close this morning for Entergy to complete power line repairs following Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash," DoTD said in a news release. "The repairs will be made at a later date and the public will be notified of the closure ahead of time."
The announcement did not give a reason why the work is being postponed.
Louisiana State Police says the work will now take place on Sunday December 19.
Troop B Traffic Advisory **UPDATE** Today's closure of the Bonnet Carre Spillway has been CANCELED and is planned to...Posted by Louisiana State Police on Wednesday, December 15, 2021
