I-10 repairs delayed

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is delaying repairs to the I-10 over the Bonnet Carre spillway after Tuesday's deadly helicopter crash.

"Initially, the interstate was set to close this morning for Entergy to complete power line repairs following Tuesday’s fatal helicopter crash," DoTD said in a news release. "The repairs will be made at a later date and the public will be notified of the closure ahead of time."

The announcement did not give a reason why the work is being postponed.

Louisiana State Police says the work will now take place on Sunday December 19.