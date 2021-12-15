Candidate Kelvin King organizes in all 159 counties

Kelvin King’s campaign for U.S. Senate recently announced that it had successfully organized all 159 counties in Georgia. Special Logo

MARIETTA — Kelvin King’s campaign for U.S. Senate recently announced that it had successfully organized all 159 counties in Georgia. This comes shortly after King himself surpassed 250 public appearances since entering the race. He had the following to say about the accomplishment.

“I am proud of our team for organizing all 159 counties in Georgia,” the candidate said. “Not only are we organized statewide, but we’ve made more than 250 public appearances and personally visited all 159 counties. We are determined to be the hardest-working and most accessible campaign in this race.

“From the beginning, our mission has been simple: We want to share our message with as many voters as possible because we know Georgia deserves better than Raphael Warnock’s divisive, far-left representation. This election, we will have the opportunity to end one-party control, say no to the failed Biden agenda, and retire Warnock. As Republicans, it’s critical that we choose a qualified, conservative leader who will represent our Georgia values, actively work to preserve the American Dream, and win in November.”

King said his campaign is “just getting started.

“We are grateful for the friendships and connections we have made along the campaign trail, and we would like to thank each and every individual who has contributed to our success thus far. While we have already accomplished a lot, we can confidently say that we are just getting started. Team King looks forward to continuing our travels around the state to earn votes, one Georgian at a time. Together, we can win for America.”