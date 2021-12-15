ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Candidate Kelvin King organizes in all 159 counties

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMAG5_0dNbZf8800
Kelvin King’s campaign for U.S. Senate recently announced that it had successfully organized all 159 counties in Georgia. Special Logo

MARIETTA — Kelvin King’s campaign for U.S. Senate recently announced that it had successfully organized all 159 counties in Georgia. This comes shortly after King himself surpassed 250 public appearances since entering the race. He had the following to say about the accomplishment.

“I am proud of our team for organizing all 159 counties in Georgia,” the candidate said. “Not only are we organized statewide, but we’ve made more than 250 public appearances and personally visited all 159 counties. We are determined to be the hardest-working and most accessible campaign in this race.

“From the beginning, our mission has been simple: We want to share our message with as many voters as possible because we know Georgia deserves better than Raphael Warnock’s divisive, far-left representation. This election, we will have the opportunity to end one-party control, say no to the failed Biden agenda, and retire Warnock. As Republicans, it’s critical that we choose a qualified, conservative leader who will represent our Georgia values, actively work to preserve the American Dream, and win in November.”

King said his campaign is “just getting started.

“We are grateful for the friendships and connections we have made along the campaign trail, and we would like to thank each and every individual who has contributed to our success thus far. While we have already accomplished a lot, we can confidently say that we are just getting started. Team King looks forward to continuing our travels around the state to earn votes, one Georgian at a time. Together, we can win for America.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Military begins discharging troops who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

All of the U.S. military services have now begun disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get the mandated coronavirus vaccine, officials said, with as many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces at risk of being removed from service. On Thursday, the Marine Corps said it has discharged 103...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marietta, GA
Elections
Marietta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Marietta, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Boeing halts vaccine mandates for US workers

Boeing announced Friday that it will suspend the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. employees. The aircraft manufacturer said in an internal memo that it made the decision after a federal appeals court last month upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, Reuters reported.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Raphael
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
4K+
Followers
163
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy