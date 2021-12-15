National Western Stock Show is back, but faces competition for cattle

(KMAland) -- Meat prices have been on the rise, but family-farm advocates say higher profits haven't been making their way to smaller cattle producers. Four companies control 85% of the beef supply, noted Darvin Bentlage, a cattle rancher and farmer in southwest Missouri. He said the executive order on promoting competition that President Joe Biden signed last summer is a step in the right direction, and he urged Congress to follow it up with additional measures to benefit small cattle producers.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 HOURS AGO