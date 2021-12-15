ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mackinac Island Man Arrested on Five Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RGNh_0dNbYRgd00

A 33-year-old Mackinac Island man has been arrested on five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.

In June, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were dispatched to take a report of an alleged sexual abuse that went back several years prior. The victim disclosed she had been sexually abused over the course of several years.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Scott Craig Castelein of Mackinac Island. The MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team arrested Castelein in Emmet County on Dec. 7 and was lodged in the Emmet County Jail.

Castelein was arraigned on Dec. 8 in Emmet County on five counts criminal sexual conduct first degree with a victim under 13. He posted a $50,000 cash surety bond and was released.

Castelein’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Communities Mourning Death of Captain Shawn Brimmer

The Reed City Fire Department announced Thursday evening that Captain Shawn Brimmer has passed away. He was 51 years old. Brimmer joined the Reed City Fire Department in 2009.He also served in Mecosta, Lake, Osceola and Mason Counties Coming from the City of Montague, he served as a law enforcement officer for nearly 20 years.
REED CITY, MI
9&10 News

Greenville Woman Dies In Montcalm County Crash

A 33-year-old Greenville woman has died following a crash in Montcalm County, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday around 4:07 p.m., troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on M-91 north of Sidney Road in Montcalm Township. Troopers say their preliminary investigation...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Mackinac Island, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Mackinac Island, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

72-Year-Old Man Dies In Midland County House Fire

A 72-year-old man died in a house fire in Midland County early Friday morning, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a home on East Bradford Road in Mount Haley Township to assist the Midland Township Fire Department in investigating a house fire that took the life of the 72-year-old man.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy