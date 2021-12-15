Mackinac Island Man Arrested on Five Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct

A 33-year-old Mackinac Island man has been arrested on five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.

In June, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were dispatched to take a report of an alleged sexual abuse that went back several years prior. The victim disclosed she had been sexually abused over the course of several years.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Scott Craig Castelein of Mackinac Island. The MSP Seventh District Fugitive Team arrested Castelein in Emmet County on Dec. 7 and was lodged in the Emmet County Jail.

Castelein was arraigned on Dec. 8 in Emmet County on five counts criminal sexual conduct first degree with a victim under 13. He posted a $50,000 cash surety bond and was released.

Castelein’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.